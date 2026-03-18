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  • Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition Launched in India With Apple's H2 Chip, ANC

Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition Launched in India With Apple's H2 Chip, ANC

The special Nike edition retains the core features of the Powerbeats Pro 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 12:40 IST
Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition Launched in India With Apple's H2 Chip, ANC

Photo Credit: Beats

Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds are offered in a Volt and matte black finish

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Highlights
  • Nike Edition Powerbeats Pro 2 feature dual branding and Volt design
  • Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Edition offers up to 45 hours claimed battery life
  • New Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike earbuds bring ANC and heart tracking
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Beats and Nike have announced the launch of the special-edition Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds, marking the first collaboration between the two brands on this product line. The new variant is based on the standard Powerbeats Pro 2 and introduces changes in design and branding. The workout-focused earbuds include secure-fit earhooks, sweat and water resistance, and support for fitness tracking. The Nike Special Edition of the earbuds will be available for purchase in select global markets, including India, soon.

Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 Price in India, Availability

The Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition is priced at Rs. 29,900 in India and will be available for purchase online starting March 20, Beats confirmed in a press release.

The earbuds feature dual branding, with the Beats “b” logo on one unit and the Nike Swoosh on the other, and are offered in a Volt and matte black finish. The charging case carries a Volt splatter design with Nike branding inside.

In the US, the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds cost $249.99 (roughly Rs. 23,100). They will go on sale globally on March 20 at 9am PT (9:30pm IST) through Apple's website, Nike.com, and select Apple Stores across markets, including the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Germany, Canada, Australia, Singapore, France, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Hong Kong.

Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 Specifications, Features

The special Nike edition retains the core features of the Powerbeats Pro 2, including secure-fit earhooks and IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, along with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. It also supports adaptive ANC, adaptive EQ, and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

The Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds are equipped with dual-element dynamic diaphragm transducers and are powered by Apple's H2 chip. Each earbud includes three microphones, optical sensors for in-ear detection and heart-rate monitoring, and motion sensors, including an accelerometer and gyroscope.

The heart rate tracking feature on the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 uses LED optical sensors to measure blood flow in real time and can sync with compatible fitness apps, including Nike Run Club and others available in India. The earbuds also integrate with the Nike Run Club app out of the box and come with multiple ear tip sizes for improved fit.

The Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 and offer compatibility with both Apple and Android devices. On Apple devices, features include one-touch pairing, automatic switching, Audio Sharing, hands-free Siri, and Find My support, while Android users can access similar features through the Beats app. Controls are available through on-ear buttons and a physical volume rocker.

Similar to the standard version, the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 45 hours with the charging case. A five-minute charge can provide up to 90 minutes of playback, according to the company. The Qi-compatible wireless charging case also supports USB Type-C charging.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Solid sound quality
  • Heart rate sensor
  • Great for workouts
  • Class-leading battery life
  • Works both with Android and iOS devices
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Case is larger compared to other TWS in the market
  • ANC could have been better
  • Only gets IPX4 rating
Read detailed Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: Nike Powerbeats Pro 2, Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 Price in India, Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 India Launch, Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 Design, Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 Features, Nike, Beats, Apple, Powerbeats Pro 2
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition Launched in India With Apple's H2 Chip, ANC
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