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Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 Launched With Replaceable Batteries, Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds support Dolby Atmos with interactive head tracking.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 August 2026 11:44 IST
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 Launched With Replaceable Batteries, Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 comes in five colourways

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Highlights
  • Momentum True Wireless 5 supports Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity
  • The Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds support aptX Lossless audio
  • The Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds carry an IP54 rating
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Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 has been launched in select global countries as the company's latest flagship true wireless earbuds. The new model features 7mm dynamic drivers, adaptive active noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos spatial audio with head tracking, and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity. It also brings user-replaceable batteries in both the earbuds and charging case, with up to 40 hours of total playback. Sennheiser also redesigned the earbuds for a more compact fit, adding improved microphones and AI-based voice isolation for clearer calls.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 Price, Availability

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 has an MSRP of CAD 449.95 (roughly Rs. 31,300). The earbuds will start shipping from September 3 through Sennheiser's website and select retail partners in markets where they are available. The earbuds will be sold in Cream, Copper, Denim, Graphite, and Lavender colour options. The company has not announced an India price or availability yet.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 Features, Specifications

The Momentum True Wireless 5 features 7mm TrueResponse dynamic drivers made at Sennheiser's Tullamore, Ireland, facility. The earbuds support Bluetooth 6.0, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless, with audio playback of up to 24-bit/96kHz on compatible devices. A low-latency mode is also available for gaming.

For calls and noise cancellation, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds use adaptive hybrid ANC, automatic wind-noise reduction, six microphones and two bone-conduction voice accelerometers. An AI-based voice isolation system helps reduce background noise during calls.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds support Dolby Atmos with interactive head tracking. Connectivity features include Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair and multipoint pairing. A redesigned RF antenna and selectable robust mode are intended to maintain connections in areas with wireless interference.

The Smart Control Plus app provides an eight-band equaliser, sound modes and Sound Personalisation. Sennheiser developed the personalisation feature with the Fraunhofer Institute.

Each Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 earbud is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playback, while the charging case is said to provide up to 40 hours of total battery life. Both the earbud and case batteries are user-replaceable. The case supports Qi wireless charging and USB Type-C charging, while an eight-minute charge provides up to one hour of playback.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds have a fin-free design and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Sennheiser says the new shape was found more comfortable than the previous generation by 73 percent of testers. The charging case is also slimmer than before.

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Further reading: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 Price, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 Launch, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 Features, Sennheiser
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 Launched With Replaceable Batteries, Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life
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