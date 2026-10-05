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Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Gen 1 Price Drops to Near Rs. 15,000 on Amazon Ahead of Festive Sale

Buyers can get an additional flat Rs. 5,000 instant discount using eligible bank cards on Ray-Ban Meta Glasses purchases.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 12:40 IST
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Gen 1 Price Drops to Near Rs. 15,000 on Amazon Ahead of Festive Sale

Meta's first-gen smart glasses were launched in India in 2025

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Highlights
  • Effective deal prices can drop to as low as Rs. 15,425 on Amazon
  • Eligible bank card offers provide an extra Rs. 5,000 discount
  • The smart glasses feature a 12-megapixel camera
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India's smart glasses market has been steadily expanding in recent years. There are several options now available, catering to different use cases. Homegrown brands like Pebble and Lenskart both offer glasses with built-in cameras for users who want to capture content on-the-go. The most popular option, however, remains the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, which combine the conventional eyewear design with a built-in camera, speakers, microphones, and Meta AI features. If you're in the market for a pair of smart glasses, then Meta's first-generation glasses are already available with a significant discount ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Gen 1 Discount

The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) Wayfarer in the Large Shiny Black variant is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 22,425, down from its usual retail price of Rs. 29,900. As part of the bank offers, buyers can get an additional flat Rs. 5,000 instant discount on transactions made using eligible bank cards. These transactions, however, are subject to a minimum purchase value of Rs. 10,000. Combined, the offers bring down the price of the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 Wayfarer Glasses to Rs. 17,425.

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The Amazon listing also shows an SBI card offer that brings the effective price mentioned in the deal to Rs. 15,425. Other frame and lens types of the glasses, on the other hand, are priced slightly higher.

As always, buyers should check the final amount at checkout before placing the order.

For context, the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses were launched in India in 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 29,900 for select Skyler and Wayfarer variants in Shiny Black. They are also available in a Wayfarer Matte Black option priced at Rs. 32,100, while the Skyler Chalk Grey and Wayfarer Matte Black designs cost Rs. 35,700.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Gen 1 Features, Specifications

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are equipped with a 12-megapixel camera and an LED light. They also double as a recording indicator when video recording is live. The smart glasses can snap photos at a 3,024 x 4,032 pixels resolution and record 1080p videos for up to 60 seconds, which can then be shared across Meta apps such as Facebook and Instagram.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Leveraging the camera and a five-mic system, it allows users to livestream in a first-person perspective on Facebook and Instagram in real time. The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Gen 1 are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform SoC and have 32GB of built-in storage.

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses bank on AI, leveraging the company's proprietary Meta AI assistant. Users can say a simple “Hey Meta AI” voice prompt to toggle various hands-free actions. For example, users can ask, “Hey Meta, what is this song?” and the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will identify the song using Shazam.

Users can also play music on the smart glasses through apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. Meta claims its smart glasses offer up to four hours of battery life on a single charge, and an additional 32 hours with the charging case. They come with an IPX4 rating.

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Further reading: Ray Ban Meta Glasses, Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, Ray Ban Meta Glasses price in India, Ray Ban Meta Glasses Specifications, Meta Smart Glasses, Meta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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