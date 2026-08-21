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Redmi Watch 6 Active Announced With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 140 Sports Modes: Price, Specifications

Redmi Watch 6 Active features a 470mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 August 2026 11:43 IST
Redmi Watch 6 Active Announced With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 140 Sports Modes: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Watch 6 Active is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance

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Highlights
  • Redmi Watch 6 Active is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance
  • Redmi Watch 6 Active has an accelerometer and an optical sensor
  • The wearable can be used for QR-code payments
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Redmi Watch 6 Active was launched in China as Xiaomi sub-brand's latest smartwatch offering. The new wearable boasts a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with always-on mode. It offers a Bluetooth calling feature that lets wearers make and receive voice calls directly from the smartwatch. It supports more than 140 sports modes and IP68 rated build. It provides heart rate monitoring and has a 470 mAh battery inside that is claimed to last up to 18 days on a single charge.

Redmi Watch 6 Active Price in China

The Redmi Watch 6 Active is priced at CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 4,900). It is currently available for purchase in China in Gunmetal, Pink Orange, and Silver colourways.

Redmi Watch 6 Active Specifications

The Redmi Watch 6 Active runs on Xiaomi Surge OS and features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with 390x450 pixels resolution and always-on display support. The square display with touch support offers up to 1,200 nits local peak brightness. It has a 2.5D micro-curved glass cover.

For monitoring heart rate and blood oxygen levels, the Redmi Watch 6 Active has an accelerometer and an optical sensor. Other fitness and wellness tracking features available in the wearable include sleep and stress monitoring, women's health tracking, and breathing and relaxation features. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include BLE and Bluetooth 5.3, and it offers Bluetooth calling. 

The Redmi Watch 6 Active provides more than 140 sports modes, with automatic recognition for activities such as walking, indoor running, outdoor running, and cycling. The wearable will show vitality indicator reminders. Other features include music controls, alarm, countdown timer, stopwatch, flashlight, weather, to-do list, world clock, remote camera control, among others. 

In China, the Redmi Watch 6 Active can be used for QR-code payments via WeChat and Alipay. Additional functions include OTA updates, raise-to-wake, and Do Not Disturb mode.

Redmi has packed a 470mAh lithium-ion polymer battery in the Redmi Watch 6 Active. The battery is claimed to offer up to 18 days of battery life under maximum usage scenarios and up to six days with routine always-on display use. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 8.0 or later and iOS 14 or later through the Xiaomi Health app. It measures 44.5x39.4x9.9mm and weighs 26.0g.

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Further reading: Redmi Watch 6 Active, Redmi Watch 6 Active Price, Redmi Watch 6 Active Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Redmi Watch 6 Active Announced With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 140 Sports Modes: Price, Specifications
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