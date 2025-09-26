Technology News
Microsoft Confirms Prices for ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally; Pre-Orders Sold Out

The ROG Xbox Ally X will cost a whopping $999.99 in the US. The lower-end Xbox Ally is priced at $599.99.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 September 2025 15:12 IST
Microsoft Confirms Prices for ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally; Pre-Orders Sold Out

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds will launch on October 16

Highlights
  • Pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally X are sold out, Microsoft said
  • The ROG Xbox Ally runs on the AMD Ryzen Z2 chip
  • The handhelds will feature Microsoft's new Xbox full-screen experience
Microsoft has finally revealed the pricing for its Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds, just weeks before they launch globally on October 16. The company had held off confirming the price of the devices, citing “macro-economic” factors behind the delay. As expected (and reported), the Xbox's upcoming handhelds will not come cheap. The ROG Xbox Ally X will cost a thousand dollars in the US, while its lower-end twin, the ROG Xbox Ally, is priced at $600. Both handhelds are now up for pre-order in select markets.

ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X Price, Availability

The Xbox parent announced the price of its upcoming handhelds at Tokyo Game Show on Thursday. The estimated retail price of the ROG Xbox Ally X is set at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 88,650), while the ROG Xbox Ally costs $599.99 (roughly Rs. 53,200). Regional pricing for the handhelds will be confirmed as pre-orders go live per region.

Both handhelds are now available to pre-order in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam, along with eight new confirmed markets in Egypt, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Slovenia, South Africa, Thailand, and Ukraine.

Pre-orders will be available through Xbox, Microsoft store, Asus eshop, and select local retailers. Despite the steep price, the handhelds seem to be in high demand. Microsoft said Friday that all pre-orders for the $1,000 ROG Xbox Ally X were sold out on the Xbox store worldwide.

The Xbox-branded ROG Ally handhelds will launch in all the markets listed above on October 16. The devices will also be made available in additional markets where ROG Ally handhelds are currently sold, including India, Brazil, China, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Philippines, and Switzerland. Microsoft said it would share details about launch in additional markets in the future.

xbox ally handhelds 1755758917863 xbox

The ROG Xbox Ally handhelds will come with three months of Xbox Game Pass
Photo Credit: Microsoft

ROG Xbox Ally X, Xbox Ally Features

The ROG Xbox Ally X runs on the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip paired with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Xbox Ally, on the other hand, is powered by the Ryzen Z2 chip and comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Both handhelds run Windows 11 that boots directly into the new Xbox full-screen experience interface, that keeps demanding Windows operations in background to allow for more memory for gaming. The devices support native PC gaming across multiple storefronts like Steam, Epic Game Store, and the Xbox app on Windows.

Players can also access their Xbox console game library on the handhelds via Xbox Play Anywhere feature and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Both handhelds will also come with three months of Xbox Game Pass subscription.

