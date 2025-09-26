Technology News
Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 India Launch Date Ahead of Upcoming Flagship Smartphones

Vivo recently announced that the Android 16-based Origin OS 6 will replace the Funtouch OS 15 user interface.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 14:19 IST
Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 India Launch Date Ahead of Upcoming Flagship Smartphones

Photo Credit: Vivo

Origin OS 6 skin is built on top of Android 16

Highlights
  • Origin OS 6 is expected to bring a redesigned user interface
  • Upcoming Vivo and iQOO flagships might run Origin OS 6
  • Older iQOO and Vivo devices could receive an OTA update
Vivo will unveil Origin OS 6, which is based on Android 16, in the middle of October, the company announced on Friday. The announcement comes days after iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya revealed that the new user interface will soon replace Funtouch OS 15 on the company's smartphones in India. Both Vivo and iQOO smartphones feature the former's modern Origin OS skin in China. In India and other markets, the handsets ship with the older FuntouchOS interface instead, after OriginOS was introduced in 2020.

(This is a developing story, please refresh to see updates…)

