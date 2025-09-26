Origin OS 6 is expected to bring a redesigned user interface
Upcoming Vivo and iQOO flagships might run Origin OS 6
Older iQOO and Vivo devices could receive an OTA update
Vivo will unveil Origin OS 6, which is based on Android 16, in the middle of October, the company announced on Friday. The announcement comes days after iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya revealed that the new user interface will soon replace Funtouch OS 15 on the company's smartphones in India. Both Vivo and iQOO smartphones feature the former's modern Origin OS skin in China. In India and other markets, the handsets ship with the older FuntouchOS interface instead, after OriginOS was introduced in 2020.
