Skullcandy Ink’d ANC supports 10-minute fast charging, which is claimed to offer up to two hours of playback time.
Photo Credit: Skullcandy
Skullcandy Ink'd ANC has been launched in India. The true wireless stereo (TWS) headset supports active noise cancellation (ANC). It is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 43 hours with the case on a single charge. The Skullcandy Ink'd ANC are said to provide Skullcandy's Supreme Sound technology, and it offers support for multipoint connectivity with Bluetooth 5.4. It also Notably, the company unveiled the Icon ANC headphones in the country, with up to 60 hours of playback time, in July.
Skullcandy Ink'd ANC launch price in India is set at Rs. 2,999, and it is available in a True Black colourway, the company revealed on Monday. The wireless headset is available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Skullcandy India website.
The Skullcandy Ink'd ANC features a traditional in-ear design and carries 10mm drivers. The earphones support ANC and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) backed by a quad-mic system, which is claimed to improve call noise cancellation. It also offers touch controls on both earphones.
Skullcandy Ink'd ANC supports Bluetooth 5.4 and multipoint connectivity. The headset has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance, but the charging case does not have an IP rating. It also offers a low-latency mode for reduced audiovisual lag and enhanced gaming experience.
The Skullcandy Ink'd ANC is claimed to provide a total battery life of up to 43 hours on a single charge, with the case. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to provide a continuous playback time of up to two hours. The charging case is equipped with a USB Type-C port.
In related news, Skullcandy launched the Icon ANC headphones in India for Rs. 8,999 in July. The headphones feature ANC, IPX4 sweat resistance, and up to 60 hours of battery life. They support an Adjustable Stay-Aware mode, preset EQ modes, and app-based customisation. Controls include a power button and a joystick button.
