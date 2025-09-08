Technology News
Skullcandy Ink'd ANC Launched in India With Up to 43 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Specifications

Skullcandy Ink’d ANC supports 10-minute fast charging, which is claimed to offer up to two hours of playback time.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 8 September 2025 19:16 IST
Skullcandy Ink’d ANC Launched in India With Up to 43 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Skullcandy

Skullcandy Ink’d ANC earphones have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance

Highlights
  • Skullcandy INK’D ANC supports multipoint connectivity
  • The earphone support ENC backed by a quad-mic system
  • The Skullcandy INK’D ANC offers a low-latency mode
Skullcandy Ink'd ANC has been launched in India. The true wireless stereo (TWS) headset supports active noise cancellation (ANC). It is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 43 hours with the case on a single charge. The Skullcandy Ink'd ANC are said to provide Skullcandy's Supreme Sound technology, and it offers support for multipoint connectivity with Bluetooth 5.4. It also  Notably, the company unveiled the Icon ANC headphones in the country, with up to 60 hours of playback time, in July.

Skullcandy Ink'd ANC Price in India, Availability

Skullcandy Ink'd ANC launch price in India is set at Rs. 2,999, and it is available in a True Black colourway, the company revealed on Monday. The wireless headset is available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Skullcandy India website.

Skullcandy Ink'd ANC Specifications, Features

The Skullcandy Ink'd ANC features a traditional in-ear design and carries 10mm drivers. The earphones support ANC and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) backed by a quad-mic system, which is claimed to improve call noise cancellation. It also offers touch controls on both earphones.

Skullcandy Ink'd ANC supports Bluetooth 5.4 and multipoint connectivity. The headset has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance, but the charging case does not have an IP rating. It also offers a low-latency mode for reduced audiovisual lag and enhanced gaming experience. 

The Skullcandy Ink'd ANC is claimed to provide a total battery life of up to 43 hours on a single charge, with the case. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to provide a continuous playback time of up to two hours. The charging case is equipped with a USB Type-C port.

In related news, Skullcandy launched the Icon ANC headphones in India for Rs. 8,999 in July. The headphones feature ANC, IPX4 sweat resistance, and up to 60 hours of battery life. They support an Adjustable Stay-Aware mode, preset EQ modes, and app-based customisation. Controls include a power button and a joystick button.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Skullcandy Ink’d ANC Launched in India With Up to 43 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Specifications
