Sonos has refreshed its lineup of home entertainment solutions with the launch of the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4 subwoofer globally. The new Arc Ultra builds upon the features of the original Arc and introduces the company's latest Sound Motion technology which is claimed to deliver a more balanced sound with deeper bass than previous models despite its compact form factor. Meanwhile, the Sonos Sub 4 gets improved processing power and a new finish.

Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4 price

Sonos Arc Ultra price starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 84,000) in the US. The new soundbar is available for purchase on the Sono brand website and comes in two colourways: black and white. Customers can also get multiple bundles with the soundbar including a mount set, two-room setup and surround sound setup.

Meanwhile, the Sonos Sub 4 costs $799 (roughly Rs. 67,000) and is available in the same two colourways. Buyers can pair both new home entertainment devices in a bundle which is priced at $1,618 (roughly Rs. 1,36,000).

Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4 Specifications

Sonos Arc Ultra is the company's newest premium soundbar. It gets a new acoustic architecture which leverages the 14 in-built speakers to deliver spatial audio. Comprising the speaker array are seven tweeters, six mid-woofers and a Sound Motion woofer, with the latter being a new introduction. The company claims its Arc Ultra can output a more balanced sound with enhanced bass than previous models despite featuring a slimmer design.

Without requiring any additional speakers, the Sonos Arc Ultra is capable of rendering a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos experience, including nine ear-level channels, one subwoofer, and four height channels. It has a Smart Tuning feature that measures how the sound reflects off different objects in the room and adapts the audio. Meanwhile, the existing Speech Enhancement now gets multiple control levels.

Sonos claims its new soundbar consumes 20 percent less power than the previous model at idle.

On the other hand, the new Sonos Sub 4 is equipped with a more powerful CPU, which helps it communicate more efficiently with other devices in the home cinema setup, as per the company. It also receives a fresh coat of paint with a new matte finish.