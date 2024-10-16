Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar and Sub 4 Subwoofer Launched: Specifications, Price

Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar and Sub 4 Subwoofer Launched: Specifications, Price

Sonos says Arc Ultra can output a more balanced sound with enhanced bass than previous models despite featuring a slimmer design.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2024 16:32 IST
Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar and Sub 4 Subwoofer Launched: Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: Sonos

Sonos Arc Ultra Sub 4 are available in black and white colourways

Highlights
  • Sonos Arc Ultra comes with 14 speakers for delivering spatial audio
  • Sonos has debuted its new Sound Motion technology with the soundbar
  • The Sub 4 subwoofer is equipped with a more powerful CPU
Advertisement

Sonos has refreshed its lineup of home entertainment solutions with the launch of the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4 subwoofer globally. The new Arc Ultra builds upon the features of the original Arc and introduces the company's latest Sound Motion technology which is claimed to deliver a more balanced sound with deeper bass than previous models despite its compact form factor. Meanwhile, the Sonos Sub 4 gets improved processing power and a new finish.

Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4 price

Sonos Arc Ultra price starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 84,000) in the US. The new soundbar is available for purchase on the Sono brand website and comes in two colourways: black and white. Customers can also get multiple bundles with the soundbar including a mount set, two-room setup and surround sound setup.

Meanwhile, the Sonos Sub 4 costs $799 (roughly Rs. 67,000) and is available in the same two colourways. Buyers can pair both new home entertainment devices in a bundle which is priced at $1,618 (roughly Rs. 1,36,000).

Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4 Specifications

Sonos Arc Ultra is the company's newest premium soundbar. It gets a new acoustic architecture which leverages the 14 in-built speakers to deliver spatial audio. Comprising the speaker array are seven tweeters, six mid-woofers and a Sound Motion woofer, with the latter being a new introduction. The company claims its Arc Ultra can output a more balanced sound with enhanced bass than previous models despite featuring a slimmer design.

Without requiring any additional speakers, the Sonos Arc Ultra is capable of rendering a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos experience, including nine ear-level channels, one subwoofer, and four height channels. It has a Smart Tuning feature that measures how the sound reflects off different objects in the room and adapts the audio. Meanwhile, the existing Speech Enhancement now gets multiple control levels.

Sonos claims its new soundbar consumes 20 percent less power than the previous model at idle.

On the other hand, the new Sonos Sub 4 is equipped with a more powerful CPU, which helps it communicate more efficiently with other devices in the home cinema setup, as per the company. It also receives a fresh coat of paint with a new matte finish.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sonos Arc Ultra, Sonos Arc Ultra launch, Sonos Arc Ultra price, Sonos Arc Ultra specifications, Sonos Sub 4, Sonos Sub 4 price, Sonos Sub 4 specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC System Requirements, Pre-Load Times Announced
Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar and Sub 4 Subwoofer Launched: Specifications, Price
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Launched in India: Here's How Much It Costs
  2. Dell XPS 13 With Intel Lunar Lake Chip, AI Features Launched in India
  3. iPad Mini (2024) With A17 Pro Chip Launched in India at This Price
  4. Vivo Y300 Plus With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro to Launch in October; May Get a Large 6,500mAh Battery
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Will Launch on This Date
  7. Instagram Rolls Out a Fun Way of Sharing Your Profile With Others
  8. Google Announces Android 15 Rollout for Pixel Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel, AMD Form x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group for Improved Software Compatibility Amidst Increasing Competition From Arm
  2. October Pixel Drop Brings New Features and Updates to Pixel Phones, Tablet and Watch
  3. Oppo Find X8 Series Pre-Reservations Begin; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  4. Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar and Sub 4 Subwoofer Launched: Specifications, Price
  5. Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC System Requirements, Pre-Load Times Announced
  6. Dell XPS 13 9350 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy Ring With IP68 Rating, Health Tracking Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Shopping Page Redesigned With Infinite Scroll, Video
  9. Bitcoin’s Volatility Returns After Hitting Highest Since July
  10. Huawei's HarmonyOS Next to Launch in China on October 22; Will Come With AI Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »