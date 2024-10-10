Sennheiser Accentum Wireless SE (Copper) headphones were launched in India on Thursday. These headphones boast similar features such as hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and up to 50 hours of battery life as the Accentum Wireless but come in a new colourway. The company has also introduced the BTD-600 plug-and-play Bluetooth dongle which enables users to seamlessly connect their Bluetooth-enabled Sennheiser devices to PC or Mac and even switch between devices.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless SE (Copper) Price in India

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless SE (Copper) is available in India at a special price of Rs. 13,990. It is exclusively available for purchase on the brand website and Amazon. Meanwhile, the BTD-600 price in India starts at Rs. 5,990 and can be purchased from the aforementioned platforms.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless SE (Copper) Specifications

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless SE (Copper) features a black design with copper accents, which is the only distinguishing factor from the standard Accentum Wireless headphones. They feature 37mm dynamic drivers which are claimed to deliver a balance between highs, mids, and lows. Sennheiser has also equipped the Accentum Wireless SE (Copper) with hybrid ANC. There's also a Transparency mode that users can toggle with a button press to stay aware of their surroundings.

The companion Sennheiser Smart Control app opens up more customisation, giving users access to settings such as a five-band built-in EQ, sound modes, and Sound Zones. There are also dedicated Bass Boost and Podcast modes for specific use cases, depending on the user's preference. The headphones get dual mics for noise reduction.

The Accentum Wireless SE (Copper) support a wide variety of codecs including SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, mSBC, and CVSD. For connectivity, they are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port.

Sennheiser says its headphones come with an 800mAh battery which provides up to 50 hours of music playback with ANC turned on. Accentum Wireless SE (Copper) can get fully charged in three hours, while 10 minutes of charging claims to offer up to five hours of listening time.

