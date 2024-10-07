Technology News
English Edition
  Urban Smart Buds With ANC, On Case Display, Up to 48 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India

Urban Smart Buds With ANC, On-Case Display, Up to 48 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India

Urban Smart Buds earphones come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 15:20 IST
Urban Smart Buds With ANC, On-Case Display, Up to 48 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Urban

Urban Smart Buds case comes with a 1.47-inch LED display

Highlights
  • Urban Smart Buds comes with 13mm drivers and AI quad-mics
  • They are equipped with support for in-ear detection and 3D surround sound
  • The Urban Smart Buds are compatible with the HereFit app
Urban Smart Buds were launched in India on Monday. They come with support for up to 32dB ANC and claim to offer up to 48 hours of total battery life. The TWS earphones sport an in-ear design with silicone tips and are equipped with 13mm drivers, quad-mic systems and an IP55 rating. The USP here is that the charging case has a 1.47-inch LED screen which users can use to control music playback, make calls, and more. They come with preset EQ modes and support a spatial 3D surround sound experience.

Urban Smart Buds Price in India, Availability

Urban Smart Buds are currently available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 2,499. They can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, the Urban India website, and select offline retail stores across the country. They are offered in a single white colourway.

Urban Smart Buds Specifications, Features

The Urban Smart Buds come with an in-ear design with silicone tips and 13mm drivers. They carry AI-backed quad mics and support up to 32dB ANC as well as ENC. Users can choose between four ANC options — off, transparency, adaptive, and noise cancellation. They come with an in-ear detection feature and support spatial 3D surround sound experience.

Urban has added a 1.47-inch LED screen on the charging case for the Smart Buds. This allows users to access an AI voice assistant, music and camera controls among many other features. They can get weather updates, and other notifications and even play games or manage alarms from this display.

These TWS earphones are equipped with a GPS positioner with support for Find My Phone. They come with four preset EQ modes — Ballad, Jazz, Rock, and Popular. The earphones come with an IP55-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Urban Smart Buds are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 48 hours with the charging case. They are said to provide users with a standby time of 150 hours. The earphones are compatible with the HereFit app. The case has a USB Type-C charging port as well.

Comments

Further reading: Urban Smart Buds, Urban Smart Buds India launch, Urban Smart Buds Price in India, Urban Smart Buds Specifications, Urban
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Urban Smart Buds With ANC, On-Case Display, Up to 48 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
