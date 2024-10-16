Photo Credit: EA/ BioWare
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 31. BioWare's action-RPG is the fourth Dragon Age title –– the first since 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition. Ahead of the game's launch, publisher Electronic Arts has revealed its PC system requirements and pre-load times. EA also shared details about Dragon Age: The Veilguard's performance on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.
In a blog post detailing PC specification for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, developer BioWare said that the upcoming game was designed to be accessible on a wide range of PCs. However, it must be noted that PC users would require at least 16GB of RAM to play the game across different graphical presets. Players would also need 100GB of storage (SSD recommended) for the game. Dragon Age: The Veilguard's PC system requirements are split across Ray Tracing: On and Ray Tracing: Off options.
Average performance: 1080p / 30 fps
Graphics preset: Low
OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12
CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
RAM: 16GB
GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon R9 290X
VRAM: 4GB
Storage: 100GB (SSD preferred, HDD supported)
Average performance: 1440p / 30 fps or 1080p / 60 fps
Graphics preset: High
OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12
CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
RAM: 16GB
GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
VRAM: 8GB
Storage: 100GB (SSD required)
Average performance: 2160p / 60 fps
Graphics preset: Ultra
OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12
CPU: Intel Core i9-12900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
RAM: 16GB
GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7999 XTX
VRAM: 12GB
Storage: 100GB (SSD required)
Average performance: 2160p / 30 fps or 1440p / 60 fps
Graphics preset: Ultra
OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12
CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
RAM: 16GB
GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT
VRAM: 10GB
Storage: 100GB (SSD required)
On PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will come with performance and fidelity modes, targeting 60 fps and 30 fps, respectively. Additionally, the game will feature enhancements specific to the recently announced PlayStation 5 Pro. On the console, the game will feature improved resolution in both 30 fps fidelity and 60 fps performance modes, according to BioWare Studio Technical Director Maciej Kurowski.
Additionally, utilising PS5 Pro's PSSR upscaling technique, the game will feature upgraded image quality. On PS5 Pro, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will come with Raytraced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO) enabled in the 60 fps performance mode; this feature will only be available with 30 fps fidelity mode on the standard PS5.
While the game launches October 31, it will be available to pre-load from October 14, 9am PDT (9:30pm IST) on Xbox Series S/X. On PS5, the game can be pre-loaded from October 29, 9am PDT (9:30pm IST).
Bioware also confirmed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will not come with any third-party DRM like Denuvo on any platform. The absence of DRM, however, means that pre-loading will not be available on PC, where users can download and play the game when it launches on October 31, 9am PDT (9:30pm IST).
