Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC System Requirements, Pre-Load Times Announced

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 31

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 October 2024 15:49 IST
Photo Credit: EA/ BioWare

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the first game in the series since 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 31. BioWare's action-RPG is the fourth Dragon Age title –– the first since 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition. Ahead of the game's launch, publisher Electronic Arts has revealed its PC system requirements and pre-load times. EA also shared details about Dragon Age: The Veilguard's performance on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

In a blog post detailing PC specification for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, developer BioWare said that the upcoming game was designed to be accessible on a wide range of PCs. However, it must be noted that PC users would require at least 16GB of RAM to play the game across different graphical presets. Players would also need 100GB of storage (SSD recommended) for the game. Dragon Age: The Veilguard's PC system requirements are split across Ray Tracing: On and Ray Tracing: Off options.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC System Requirements (Ray Tracing: Off)

Minimum

Average performance: 1080p / 30 fps

Graphics preset: Low

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon R9 290X

VRAM: 4GB

Storage: 100GB (SSD preferred, HDD supported)

Average performance: 1440p / 30 fps or 1080p / 60 fps

Graphics preset: High

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

VRAM: 8GB

Storage: 100GB (SSD required)

Ultra

Average performance: 2160p / 60 fps

Graphics preset: Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7999 XTX

VRAM: 12GB

Storage: 100GB (SSD required)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC System Requirements (Ray Tracing: On)

RT selective

Average performance: 2160p / 30 fps or 1440p / 60 fps

Graphics preset: Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

VRAM: 10GB

Storage: 100GB (SSD required)

RT on

1440p / 30 fps

Graphics preset: Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

VRAM: 10GB

Storage: 100GB (SSD required)

RT on + Ultra RT

Average performance: 2160p / 30 fps

Graphics preset: Ultra

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX 12

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7999 XTX

VRAM: 12GB

Storage: 100GB (SSD required)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Console Performance

On PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will come with performance and fidelity modes, targeting 60 fps and 30 fps, respectively. Additionally, the game will feature enhancements specific to the recently announced PlayStation 5 Pro. On the console, the game will feature improved resolution in both 30 fps fidelity and 60 fps performance modes, according to BioWare Studio Technical Director Maciej Kurowski.

Additionally, utilising PS5 Pro's PSSR upscaling technique, the game will feature upgraded image quality. On PS5 Pro, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will come with Raytraced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO) enabled in the 60 fps performance mode; this feature will only be available with 30 fps fidelity mode on the standard PS5.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Pre-Load Times

While the game launches October 31, it will be available to pre-load from October 14, 9am PDT (9:30pm IST) on Xbox Series S/X. On PS5, the game can be pre-loaded from October 29, 9am PDT (9:30pm IST).

Bioware also confirmed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will not come with any third-party DRM like Denuvo on any platform. The absence of DRM, however, means that pre-loading will not be available on PC, where users can download and play the game when it launches on October 31, 9am PDT (9:30pm IST).

