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  • Sony 1000X 'The ColleXion' Price, Design, and Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Official Launch

Sony 1000X 'The ColleXion' Price, Design, and Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Official Launch

Sony is said to equip the Sony 1000X "The ColleXion" headphones with a dual-processor setup that combines the QN3 chip with a V3 processor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 May 2026 14:03 IST
Sony 1000X 'The ColleXion' Price, Design, and Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Official Launch

Photo Credit: Hoteudeals/@onleaks

Sony 1000X "The ColleXion" headphones appeared in Black and Platinum White finishes

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Highlights
  • Sony may launch The ColleXion headphones on May 19
  • Sony could include 12 microphones for adaptive ANC
  • Sony may use metal hinges to improve durability
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Sony 1000X "The ColleXion" headphones have surfaced in a new leak that reveals additional renders, specifications, and pricing details ahead of their expected debut on May 19. The upcoming over-ear headphones appear to build on the design language of the Sony WH-1000XM6 while introducing more premium materials and a revised hinge mechanism. The latest leak also reiterates several details from earlier reports, including a possible price of $649 (roughly Rs. 62,600), support for Sony's QN3 chip, and a focus on luxury styling and studio-tuned sound.

Sony 1000X The ColleXion Pricing, Design and Features Surface Online Again

According to a HotEUDeals report, citing leaked marketing materials and earlier information from tipster Steve H. McFly (@onleaks), Sony could announce the 1000X "The ColleXion" on May 19 at 9:00am PT (9:30pm IST). Notably, the company has already confirmed a launch event for that time. The headphones will likely be priced at EUR 629 (roughly Rs. 81,300), GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 70,900), and $649 (roughly Rs. 62,600).

The leaked renders show the Sony 1000X "The ColleXion" headphones in Black and Platinum White colour options. They appear similar to the Sony WH-1000XM6, but feature polished metal yokes, chrome accents, and leather or vegan leather finishes on the outer ear cups and headband. The report suggests Sony redesigned the hinge assembly to improve durability. This aligns with earlier leaks suggesting a more robust hinge design, following reports of hinge issues in previous 1000X models.

Sony is said to equip the Sony 1000X "The ColleXion" headphones with a dual-processor setup that combines the QN3 chip with a V3 processor. The leak also claims the headset will use a 12-microphone array for adaptive active noise cancellation and six microphones with AI beamforming for voice calls.

The report says Sony co-tuned the bespoke drivers of the Sony 1000X "The ColleXion" headphones with engineers from Battery Studios, Sterling Sound, and Coast Mastering. This detail supports previous reports suggesting the company is positioning the headphones as a premium offering focused on sound quality.

Battery life on the Sony 1000X "The ColleXion" is tipped to reach up to 24 hours with active noise cancellation enabled and up to 32 hours with noise cancellation turned off. The headphones are also said to support fast charging, with a five-minute charge claimed to provide up to 1.5 hours of playback.

The leaked images show a redesigned carrying case with an integrated handle and magnetic closure. The reported box contents include the headphones, the carrying case, and a 3.5mm audio cable. However, the report notes conflicting information about whether Sony will include a USB Type-C charging cable in the box. The report adds that the headphones may support DSEE Ultimate. Details such as codec support, driver size, weight, IP rating, and multipoint connectivity are still unknown.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, foldable design
  • Smart magnetic carrying case
  • User replaceable earpads (no tool needed)
  • Excellent active noise cancelling
  • Good for voice calls
  • LE Audio support for gaming
  • Sound Connect app works well
  • Bad
  • No IP-rating
  • No USB listening
  • No aptxHD or aptxHD Lossless support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
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Further reading: Sony 1000X The ColleXion, Sony 1000X The ColleXion Price, Sony 1000X The ColleXion Features, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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