Sony 1000X "The ColleXion" headphones have surfaced in a new leak that reveals additional renders, specifications, and pricing details ahead of their expected debut on May 19. The upcoming over-ear headphones appear to build on the design language of the Sony WH-1000XM6 while introducing more premium materials and a revised hinge mechanism. The latest leak also reiterates several details from earlier reports, including a possible price of $649 (roughly Rs. 62,600), support for Sony's QN3 chip, and a focus on luxury styling and studio-tuned sound.

Sony 1000X The ColleXion Pricing, Design and Features Surface Online Again

According to a HotEUDeals report, citing leaked marketing materials and earlier information from tipster Steve H. McFly (@onleaks), Sony could announce the 1000X "The ColleXion" on May 19 at 9:00am PT (9:30pm IST). Notably, the company has already confirmed a launch event for that time. The headphones will likely be priced at EUR 629 (roughly Rs. 81,300), GBP 549 (roughly Rs. 70,900), and $649 (roughly Rs. 62,600).

The leaked renders show the Sony 1000X "The ColleXion" headphones in Black and Platinum White colour options. They appear similar to the Sony WH-1000XM6, but feature polished metal yokes, chrome accents, and leather or vegan leather finishes on the outer ear cups and headband. The report suggests Sony redesigned the hinge assembly to improve durability. This aligns with earlier leaks suggesting a more robust hinge design, following reports of hinge issues in previous 1000X models.

Sony is said to equip the Sony 1000X "The ColleXion" headphones with a dual-processor setup that combines the QN3 chip with a V3 processor. The leak also claims the headset will use a 12-microphone array for adaptive active noise cancellation and six microphones with AI beamforming for voice calls.

The report says Sony co-tuned the bespoke drivers of the Sony 1000X "The ColleXion" headphones with engineers from Battery Studios, Sterling Sound, and Coast Mastering. This detail supports previous reports suggesting the company is positioning the headphones as a premium offering focused on sound quality.

Battery life on the Sony 1000X "The ColleXion" is tipped to reach up to 24 hours with active noise cancellation enabled and up to 32 hours with noise cancellation turned off. The headphones are also said to support fast charging, with a five-minute charge claimed to provide up to 1.5 hours of playback.

The leaked images show a redesigned carrying case with an integrated handle and magnetic closure. The reported box contents include the headphones, the carrying case, and a 3.5mm audio cable. However, the report notes conflicting information about whether Sony will include a USB Type-C charging cable in the box. The report adds that the headphones may support DSEE Ultimate. Details such as codec support, driver size, weight, IP rating, and multipoint connectivity are still unknown.