Sony has been steadily building out its gaming hardware beyond just the PlayStation, adding monitors, earbuds and a growing lineup of headsets under the Inzone name. The Inzone H9 II is the latest addition and sits right at the top of that range, following up on the original H9. With this one, Sony is clearly trying to bring some of its consumer audio know-how into the gaming space. It uses the same driver unit as the WH-1000XM6, while adding low-latency 2.4GHz wireless for gaming, along with Bluetooth and active noise cancellation that make it more useful beyond just gaming. There is also a big focus on comfort, which is something most gaming headsets promise, but not all of them really deliver.

At Rs. 28,990 in India, this is not a casual purchase, so expectations are naturally high. I used the headset for a couple of weeks across a mix of games, music and everyday use. It didn't take long to see where it works best. The Inzone H9 II is very comfortable and performs well, especially in competitive games, but it also feels quite clearly tuned for a specific kind of player. But is that enough to justify the price?

What's in the box?

Sony Inzone H9 II wireless gaming headset

Detachable boom microphone

2.4GHz USB-C wireless transceiver

USB-C charging cable

2.0m 3.5mm audio cable

Soft carrying pouch

User documentation and warranty card

Sony keeps the packaging fairly straightforward, but the company includes all the essentials you need to start using the headset across different devices right away. The Sony Inzone H9 II headset arrives with the microphone detached, which is actually a nice touch. It makes the headset a little easier to pack away and makes it clear that the mic is optional, depending on how you plan to use the headphones. Sony also includes both wireless and wired connectivity options in the box. For wireless gaming, the headset relies on the included USB Type-C transceiver for low-latency audio. If you prefer a wired setup, the bundled 3.5mm cable lets you connect it directly to controllers, handheld consoles, or other audio sources.

The box includes both wireless and wired options for flexible use

The soft carrying pouch is a thoughtful addition as well. It is not a rigid case, but the fabric lining helps prevent scratches, and there is enough space to tuck away the cables and wireless dongle. If you plan to carry the headset between rooms or toss it into a backpack, the pouch makes that a little less stressful.

Design and Features

Weight: 260g (without microphone)

Design: Closed-back, over-ear

Materials: Steel headband frame with fabric wrap

Ear cushions: Leatherette with breathable surface

Microphone: Detachable boom mic

Controls: Physical buttons, volume wheel, game/chat balance

Special controls: Dedicated textured mic mute button with LED

The first thing you'll notice about the Inzone H9 II is actually what it doesn't do. It doesn't try to look like a spaceship. There's no RGB lighting glowing like a nightclub on your desk, and there aren't aggressive angles everywhere.

Instead, Sony has gone with a clean, understated design that honestly looks closer to a regular pair of over-ear headphones than a stereotypical gaming headset. It also comes in two colour options, black and white, both of which follow Sony's now-familiar PlayStation aesthetic. If you've got a PS5 sitting next to your monitor, the white version in particular will feel right at home.

Then you pick it up and immediately realise how light it is. At around 260g (without the microphone attached), the headset is noticeably lighter than most wireless gaming headsets. And that matters more than you might think. Some gaming headsets feel fine for the first hour, but by hour three, you start becoming very aware that you're wearing a piece of plastic machinery on your head. The H9 II doesn't really have that problem.

Soft ear cushions and a light build make it comfortable for long sessions

The Inzone H9 II headband uses a thin steel frame wrapped in braided fabric, with a padded suspension band beneath to distribute weight across your head. Combined with soft ear cushions and a fairly relaxed clamping force, the headset sits lightly without squeezing your skull. The leatherette ear cushions allow some airflow while still maintaining a good seal for passive noise isolation. In practice, this helps the headset stay comfortable during long gaming sessions without overheating your ears.

In fact, there were several times where I realised I'd been wearing it for hours without thinking about it, which is honestly one of the best compliments you can give a gaming headset.

The earcups can also swivel flat in both directions. That might sound like a small thing, but it actually makes the headset easier to rest around your neck or place on a desk without it tipping over awkwardly.

The left earcup houses the volume wheel, USB-C charging port, 3.5mm audio jack, and a button that cycles between noise cancelling, ambient sound mode, and ANC off, while the detachable boom microphone also plugs in on this side. On the right earcup, you'll find the power button, Bluetooth pairing button, and the game/chat audio balance controls, which let you quickly adjust the mix between in-game audio and voice chat.

One feature I particularly liked is the dedicated mic mute button near the headband. It's large, textured, and easy to find without looking. That becomes very useful when you suddenly remember your microphone is still on while you're loudly blaming your teammates for everything that just went wrong. There's also a small LED indicator at the end of the boom mic that lights up when the microphone is muted. It's a simple visual cue, but it saves you from the classic “am I muted?” panic that tends to happen during multiplayer matches.

Controls are well placed and easy to reach without fumbling mid-game

The headset uses 30mm dynamic drivers in a closed-back design and supports Sony's 360 Spatial Sound for gaming. Combined with the lightweight construction and fairly minimal design, the H9 II ends up feeling more like a comfortable pair of everyday headphones than the bulky gaming headsets many of us are used to.

PS5, PC Compatibility and Specifications

Drivers: 30mm dynamic

Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless (USB-C dongle), Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm

Codecs: SBC, AAC, LC3

Spatial audio: 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming

Noise cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Dual connection: Simultaneous Bluetooth + 2.4GHz

Sony clearly designed the H9 II to work across a variety of setups, and that flexibility shows in its connectivity options. The main way to connect the headset is through the included 2.4GHz wireless USB-C transceiver, which delivers low-latency audio for gaming. Plug it into a PC or PlayStation console, and the headset pairs almost instantly. The dongle can also work with devices that support USB audio, such as a docked Nintendo Switch.

Alongside that, the H9 II also supports Bluetooth 5.3, which makes it easy to connect to a phone or tablet. One of the more useful features here is that Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz wireless connection can run at the same time. In practice, this means you could be playing a game on your PC or console while listening to music from your phone, or even taking a quick call without removing the headset. And if you ever find yourself in a situation where wireless just isn't practical, there's always the option of a traditional 3.5mm wired connection.

The suspension-style headband spreads the weight evenly

For PC users, Sony also offers the Inzone Hub software, which opens up a few extra customisation options. From there, you can tweak EQ settings, adjust microphone levels, enable Sony's 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, and fine-tune things like game and chat audio balance. The software isn't overly complex, but it gives you enough control to tailor the headset's sound and behaviour to your liking.

Performance and Battery Life

Spatial audio: 360 Spatial Sound support

Battery life: Up to 30 hours (claimed)

Fast charging: ~1 hour of playback in 5 minutes (claimed)

Charging: USB Type-C

Once you start using the Inzone H9 II for gaming, it quickly becomes clear what Sony had in mind while tuning the headset. The sound profile leans toward competitive play, where clarity and positional cues take priority over booming bass or cinematic flair.

In fast-paced shooters like Counter-Strike 2, that approach works extremely well. Footsteps are easy to pick up, even when the match gets chaotic. During matches, I could clearly tell when an opponent was moving above or below my position, or creeping around a nearby corner. Gunfire, reload sounds, and distant explosions remain distinct enough that it becomes easier to build a mental picture of what is happening across the map.

The same advantage carries over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer, where enemies sprinting across metal walkways or crashing through nearby windows stand out clearly in the mix. In games where reacting quickly to sound can decide the outcome of a fight, the Inzone H9 II provides the kind of clarity competitive players tend to appreciate. Sony's 360 Spatial Sound processing helps create a wider, more layered soundstage. Environmental sounds such as distant gunfire or vehicles moving through the map feel better placed in space rather than blending together.

The earcups feel soft, spacious, and sit comfortably without pressing too hard

Outside of competitive shooters, the headset still performs well, although its tuning becomes more noticeable. While exploring Cyberpunk 2077, for instance, the ambient soundscape of Night City comes through clearly. Traffic noise, distant chatter and humming machinery help give the environment a convincing sense of scale, and dialogue during story moments remains crisp and easy to follow.

In God of War Ragnarök, cinematic scenes are handled nicely, with character voices sounding natural and well separated from the orchestral score, while combat effects carry enough weight to keep the action engaging. Even when several sound elements overlap, the Inzone H9 II maintains good clarity.

The trade-off for this competitive tuning is that the bass response can feel a little restrained compared to entertainment-focused headphones. Explosions and dramatic musical moments still have impact, but they lack the deep rumble you might expect from headphones built primarily for cinematic immersion.

In atmospheric titles like Elden Ring, environmental sounds such as wind, distant enemies and subtle ambient effects come through cleanly, but the overall presentation can feel slightly lighter in the low end. It is not a major drawback, but players who prefer a richer or more cinematic sound profile may want to tweak the EQ.

Sony's Inzone Hub software on PC makes this fairly easy to adjust, thanks to a multi-band equaliser that lets you tweak the sound profile depending on what you are playing. After a few quick tweaks to lift the low end slightly and smooth out the mids, music and single-player games sounded noticeably fuller without sacrificing the headset's positional clarity.

During multiplayer sessions on Discord and in-game chat, the boom microphone kept my voice clear and consistent even when there was background noise in the room. The headset's noise filtering also does a decent job of reducing ambient sounds such as keyboard clicks or the hum of a ceiling fan.

The textured mic mute button is easy to find by touch

Active noise cancellation is still relatively uncommon in gaming headsets, but Sony's experience in this area shows. With ANC enabled, background sounds like air conditioners, outside traffic or people talking nearby are noticeably reduced. It does not eliminate outside noise entirely, but it lowers the overall noise floor enough to make it easier to stay focused on what you are playing.

Over about a week of everyday use that included gaming sessions, music while working and the occasional voice call, the Inzone H9 II held up well on battery life. With ANC turned off and the headset connected primarily through the 2.4GHz wireless dongle, it managed roughly 26 to 28 hours of real use before needing to be charged, which is fairly close to Sony's official claim of up to 30 hours.

One evening involved about three hours of Counter-Strike 2, followed by another two hours of Call of Duty multiplayer. The next day, I spent a few hours exploring Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 and revisiting a couple of story segments in God of War Ragnarök. After nearly ten hours of total use, the battery indicator was still comfortably above the halfway mark.

Keeping ANC enabled does slightly reduce endurance, with the headset lasting around 18 to 20 hours during testing while playing Elden Ring and listening to music between sessions before the battery warning appeared. That still translates to several long gaming sessions before you need to reach for the charger.

Charging is handled through the USB-C port on the headset, and Sony includes fast charging support as well. The company says a five-minute charge can deliver about an hour of playback. While I did not measure it precisely, a quick ten-minute top-up was enough to comfortably squeeze in another short gaming session. Overall, the H9 II may not offer the longest battery life in its category, but the real-world numbers are solid. For most players, charging it every few days should be more than enough.

Verdict

The Sony Inzone H9 II focuses heavily on comfort and competitive gaming performance, and it delivers well on both fronts. At around 260g, it is noticeably lighter than many wireless gaming headsets in this price range, making it easy to wear for long sessions. The headset stays comfortable for hours, the microphone performs reliably in multiplayer chat, and the positional audio works especially well in competitive shooters. Where things get a bit complicated is the price. At Rs. 28,990 in India, the Inzone H9 II is an expensive gaming headset. And when you are spending that much on a headset, expectations are naturally pretty high. The headset performs well overall, but it does not quite dominate every category. Battery life, for instance, is good but not exceptional, with some competing headsets lasting noticeably longer. The sound tuning is also clearly aimed at competitive gaming, which means music and cinematic single-player games can sometimes feel a little restrained unless you spend a few minutes tweaking the EQ. It is fantastic when you are listening for footsteps in a tense match, but a little less enthusiastic about delivering earth-shaking explosions in a movie.

If you are already considering headphones worth around Rs. 30,000, it may also be worth exploring the Sony WH-1000XM6 (Review) for a bit more, as it offers a more well-rounded experience with stronger noise cancellation, richer audio for music and movies, and deeper customisation options. Unlike a gaming headset, the WH-1000XM6 is built to handle a bit of everything, with extensive sound customisation and solid battery life making it a more versatile option for everyday use.

On the other hand, for some users, a relatively more affordable option like the HyperX Cloud III may be the better fit. Priced under Rs. 10,000 in India, it delivers solid gaming essentials such as good positional audio, a clear detachable microphone, and excellent comfort thanks to its memory-foam ear cushions. While it lacks premium features like active noise cancellation or dual wireless connectivity, players who primarily want reliable audio for competitive games and long sessions may find the Cloud III offers better overall value for the price.

None of this makes the Inzone H9 II a bad headset. In fact, if your priority is comfort, competitive positional audio, and Sony's strong noise cancellation, it is a very capable gaming headset that works particularly well for long multiplayer sessions. Ultimately, the H9 II works best for players who spend a lot of time in competitive games and want something comfortable enough to wear for hours. If the price does not put you off, it is a solid gaming headset that gets most of the important things right.