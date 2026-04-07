Sony may be working on a new premium audio product that could soon join its 1000X-series of headphones, with early details suggesting the arrival of a high-end model. The development comes months after the company launched the WF-1000XM6 true wireless earbuds and around nine months after the debut of its flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones, indicating continued expansion of its high-end wireless audio range. The upcoming device is expected to target the premium segment, with reports hinting at a distinct positioning compared to existing models in the lineup.

Sony's 'The ColleXion' Headphones Might Cost Over EUR 600

According to a report (in French) by Dealabs, the name “1000X The ColleXion” was earlier spotted in trademark filings in Japan and Canada by TheWalkmanBlog. The filing covered categories such as headphones, earphones, and portable audio players, suggesting it belongs to Sony's premium audio segment. No leaks or reports about the product had surfaced since the trademark appeared, until now.

The upcoming Sony 1000X The ColleXion will reportedly be a high-end over-ear headset. It is expected to launch initially in a single black colour option. The report adds that the headset could be priced at EUR 629 (roughly Rs. 67,600) in Europe, significantly higher than the Sony WH-1000XM6, which launched at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 44,200). This pricing is claimed to be a more exclusive positioning, possibly as a limited edition or collector-focused product rather than a direct successor.

The publication also claims that Sony may launch the ColleXion headset on May 19, in Europe and other markets. More details about its specifications are likely to emerge closer to the launch date.

Alongside this, the report added that Sony is also said to be preparing a new colour variant for the Sony WH-1000XM6. The new finish, reportedly called Sandstone, is described as a sandy beige shade and is expected to launch on the same day. The report suggests it will be priced similarly to the existing colour options, that is, Black, Midnight Blue and Platinum Silver.