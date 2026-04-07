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Sony Reportedly Preparing 'The ColleXion' 1000X-Series Headphones; Price, Launch Date Leaked

Sony may launch the ColleXion headset on May 19, 2026, in Europe and other markets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 19:33 IST
Sony Reportedly Preparing 'The ColleXion' 1000X-Series Headphones; Price, Launch Date Leaked

In India, the Sony WH-1000XM6 launched at Rs. 39,990

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Highlights
  • Sony 1000X The ColleXion could debut in a single black colour
  • New Sony headset may target premium and collector segment
  • Sony WH-1000XM6 may get new Sandstone colour option soon
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Sony may be working on a new premium audio product that could soon join its 1000X-series of headphones, with early details suggesting the arrival of a high-end model. The development comes months after the company launched the WF-1000XM6 true wireless earbuds and around nine months after the debut of its flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones, indicating continued expansion of its high-end wireless audio range. The upcoming device is expected to target the premium segment, with reports hinting at a distinct positioning compared to existing models in the lineup.

Sony's 'The ColleXion' Headphones Might Cost Over EUR 600

According to a report (in French) by Dealabs, the name “1000X The ColleXion” was earlier spotted in trademark filings in Japan and Canada by TheWalkmanBlog. The filing covered categories such as headphones, earphones, and portable audio players, suggesting it belongs to Sony's premium audio segment. No leaks or reports about the product had surfaced since the trademark appeared, until now.

The upcoming Sony 1000X The ColleXion will reportedly be a high-end over-ear headset. It is expected to launch initially in a single black colour option. The report adds that the headset could be priced at EUR 629 (roughly Rs. 67,600) in Europe, significantly higher than the Sony WH-1000XM6, which launched at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 44,200). This pricing is claimed to be a more exclusive positioning, possibly as a limited edition or collector-focused product rather than a direct successor.

The publication also claims that Sony may launch the ColleXion headset on May 19, in Europe and other markets. More details about its specifications are likely to emerge closer to the launch date.

Alongside this, the report added that Sony is also said to be preparing a new colour variant for the Sony WH-1000XM6. The new finish, reportedly called Sandstone, is described as a sandy beige shade and is expected to launch on the same day. The report suggests it will be priced similarly to the existing colour options, that is, Black, Midnight Blue and Platinum Silver.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, foldable design
  • Smart magnetic carrying case
  • User replaceable earpads (no tool needed)
  • Excellent active noise cancelling
  • Good for voice calls
  • LE Audio support for gaming
  • Sound Connect app works well
  • Bad
  • No IP-rating
  • No USB listening
  • No aptxHD or aptxHD Lossless support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
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Further reading: Sony 1000X The ColleXion, Sony 1000X The ColleXion Price, Sony 1000X The ColleXion Launch Date, Sony WH-1000XM6, Sony WH-1000XM6 Colour Option, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Sony Reportedly Preparing 'The ColleXion' 1000X-Series Headphones; Price, Launch Date Leaked
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