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Apple Working on 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera for Future iPhone Models, Tipster Claims

Chinese brands have adopted 200-megapixel telephoto cameras in their flagship offerings in recent years. 

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2026 12:35 IST
Apple Working on 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera for Future iPhone Models, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 Pro Max features a triple rear camera system including a 48-megapixel main camera

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Highlights
  • iPhone with a 200-megapixel telephoto camera may not launch until 2028
  • Brands like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi used high-resolution sensors
  • iPhone 18 Pro Max rumoured to feature a 24-megapixel front camera
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Apple is likely to bring a significant upgrade to its iPhone camera system. A recent leak suggests the company is testing a high-resolution sensor for its future iPhone models, indicating a shift toward higher megapixel counts. Details about Apple's camera upgrade are still unclear, but this approach aligns with the industry trends set by several Android manufacturers in recent years. Brands like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi have already used high-resolution camera sensors for their flagship smartphones.

Apple Said to Be Experimenting With High-Resolution Sensors

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted that Apple is currently evaluating a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. This suggests that the iPhone maker is testing high-resolution cameras for future iPhone models. However, this upgrade is unlikely to arrive with the iPhone 18 this year or the iPhone 19 series in 2027.

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In the comment section, the tipster stated that the first iPhone with a 200-megapixel telephoto camera may not launch until 2028. This sensor, however, would be a massive upgrade over the 48-megapixel sensors used in the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Chinese brands like Honor, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have adopted 200-megapixel telephoto cameras in their flagship offerings in recent years. 

Vivo's X series smartphones have a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models also have similar high-resolution telephoto sensors. The 200-megapixel telephoto sensors are also used in handsets, including Oppo Find X9 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Previous leaks have suggested that Apple could use a 200-megapixel camera in an iPhone in either 2027 or 2028.

Apple's current flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, has a triple rear camera system with a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is speculated to retain this rear camera setup.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are rumoured to feature a 24-megapixel front camera, marking an upgrade over the 18-megapixel unit on the iPhone 17 lineup.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
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Further reading: Apple, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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