The rumoured flip phone may feature a massive cover display, according to the patent images.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 May 2024 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Onur Binay

Honor’s rumoured flip phone is speculated to have a sharper design. (Representative Image)

  • Patent for a new Honor flip phone was spotted on China’s CNIPA website
  • It is speculated to have sharp edges and a pill-shaped camera cutout
  • Honor CEO confirmed that the company will launch a flip phone this year
A new Honor flip phone with a clamshell design consisting of sharp and geometric edges may be in development, according to a report. Despite having a presence in the foldable smartphone market with its Honor Magic V series sold in several regions, the Chinese smartphone maker does not have a clamshell offering. However, it has been speculated that a clamshell smartphone may be in development and it may feature an angular design – something that would set it apart in the market.

A new Honor Flip phone in development

According to a report by Gizmochina, a patent was spotted on China's National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) website filed by Honor in 2022 for a clamshell foldable phone. The patent was reportedly approved this month. While no specific details about the smartphone were revealed, the patent images showcased a clamshell design with sharp edges instead of the rounded corners that are found on most flip phones in the market.

The front of the clamshell phone is said to have a pill-shaped cutout in the top-left corner and is speculated to house the camera unit along with the cover display.

In an interview with CNBC at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February, Honor CEO George Zhao confirmed that the company was developing a flip-style smartphone and it would likely launch later this year. However, the approval of the patent filing in May suggests that it may not be the one being talked about.

Upcoming Honor Magic V Flip

This isn't the first time that rumours about a flip phone by Honor have come to light. A few days ago, known tipster Digital Chat Station posted an alleged render of an Honor flip phone with a circular camera unit. This smartphone is speculated to be the Honor V Flip the company is reported to launch in June.

The smartphone is also reported to feature a massive cover display and a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery. When launched, it could take on the likes of Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Flip 6, both of which are expected to launch soon.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
