A new Honor flip phone with a clamshell design consisting of sharp and geometric edges may be in development, according to a report. Despite having a presence in the foldable smartphone market with its Honor Magic V series sold in several regions, the Chinese smartphone maker does not have a clamshell offering. However, it has been speculated that a clamshell smartphone may be in development and it may feature an angular design – something that would set it apart in the market.

A new Honor Flip phone in development

According to a report by Gizmochina, a patent was spotted on China's National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) website filed by Honor in 2022 for a clamshell foldable phone. The patent was reportedly approved this month. While no specific details about the smartphone were revealed, the patent images showcased a clamshell design with sharp edges instead of the rounded corners that are found on most flip phones in the market.

The front of the clamshell phone is said to have a pill-shaped cutout in the top-left corner and is speculated to house the camera unit along with the cover display.

In an interview with CNBC at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February, Honor CEO George Zhao confirmed that the company was developing a flip-style smartphone and it would likely launch later this year. However, the approval of the patent filing in May suggests that it may not be the one being talked about.

Upcoming Honor Magic V Flip

This isn't the first time that rumours about a flip phone by Honor have come to light. A few days ago, known tipster Digital Chat Station posted an alleged render of an Honor flip phone with a circular camera unit. This smartphone is speculated to be the Honor V Flip the company is reported to launch in June.

The smartphone is also reported to feature a massive cover display and a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery. When launched, it could take on the likes of Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Flip 6, both of which are expected to launch soon.

