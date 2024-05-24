Technology News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Tipped to Get Major Design Overhaul, Said to Come With Stems

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro charging case is tipped to get a battery with a rated capacity of 500mAh.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2024 15:30 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 series features a stemless design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are expected to launch in July
  • These earphones are likely to get upgrades over the current ones
  • The Galaxy Buds 3 are expected to come with a base and a Pro variant
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series may feature a redesign from their older versions. Following a similar convention as the current generation of Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the upcoming lineup is expected to include the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. While there have been no official confirmation about these, details about them have surfaced online via leaks and other listings. A new report now claims that the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are expected to launch with a significant design change over the preceding earphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Design (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series may come with an added stem in a kidney bean-shaped design, according to a report by The Chosun. This will be a major shift from the current in-ear stemless design of the Galaxy Buds 2 lineup. It is unclear if both the base Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro would incorporate this change, or if it will be a distinction of the higher-end Pro version.

The addition of a stem to Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3, if true, will also bring functional changes. It is likely to improve call quality since by design, the mics can be placed at the end of the stems, closer to the mouth. It may also reduce the bulk of the earbuds and increase the comfort or fit for users.

With the increased space in case of a redesign, the company could also include bigger batteries and other improved hardware within each earphone. The report adds that the Galaxy Buds 3 are expected to be backed by AI features to enhance user experience. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Buds FE recently got a range of Galaxy AI features via over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Launch, Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports have claimed that the charging case of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is likely to feature a battery with a rated capacity of 500mAh. This may be marginally better than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which has a charging case battery with a 515mAh typical value. Typical values are usually higher than the rated values.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 reportedly may not launch at the same time. At least one of the variants are expected to join the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event which is rumoured to be held in July.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 launch, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Debut With 2nm Exynos 2600 Chipset: Report

Comment
 
 

