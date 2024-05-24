Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series may feature a redesign from their older versions. Following a similar convention as the current generation of Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the upcoming lineup is expected to include the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. While there have been no official confirmation about these, details about them have surfaced online via leaks and other listings. A new report now claims that the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are expected to launch with a significant design change over the preceding earphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Design (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series may come with an added stem in a kidney bean-shaped design, according to a report by The Chosun. This will be a major shift from the current in-ear stemless design of the Galaxy Buds 2 lineup. It is unclear if both the base Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro would incorporate this change, or if it will be a distinction of the higher-end Pro version.

The addition of a stem to Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3, if true, will also bring functional changes. It is likely to improve call quality since by design, the mics can be placed at the end of the stems, closer to the mouth. It may also reduce the bulk of the earbuds and increase the comfort or fit for users.

With the increased space in case of a redesign, the company could also include bigger batteries and other improved hardware within each earphone. The report adds that the Galaxy Buds 3 are expected to be backed by AI features to enhance user experience. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Buds FE recently got a range of Galaxy AI features via over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Launch, Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports have claimed that the charging case of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is likely to feature a battery with a rated capacity of 500mAh. This may be marginally better than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which has a charging case battery with a 515mAh typical value. Typical values are usually higher than the rated values.



The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 reportedly may not launch at the same time. At least one of the variants are expected to join the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event which is rumoured to be held in July.

