TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre Speaker System was launched in the US on Monday, and the company claims that it is the first in the country to feature Dolby's Atmos FlexConnect technology, which enables greater flexibility by allowing users to position speakers anywhere in a room to get immersive, optimised sound. The latest Z100 series is designed to integrate seamlessly with the company's 2025 QD-Mini LED TVs, according to TCL. Customers can purchase the device as part of a bundle, which includes up to three speakers and a subwoofer, in the US. There's no word from TCL on whether the speakers will be available in India in the future.

TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Price

TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre Speaker System with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 35,100) per speaker. It is also available in bundle options, where the Z100 Duo includes two speakers for $799.98 (roughly Rs. 70,200).

Meanwhile, the Z100 Trio+ comes with two speakers and a subwoofer for $1,299.97 (roughly Rs. 1,14,100). Lastly, the Z100 Quartet+ includes three speakers and a subwoofer for $1,699.96 (roughly Rs. 1,49,200). The speaker is available for purchase at major retailers in the US.

TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Features

The TCL Z100 is the first soundbar in the US with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, which allows users to place speakers anywhere in a room without a complex setup. The system is said to automatically adjust to a room's layout, speaker arrangement, and connected devices to deliver an optimised spatial sound experience. The system also supports expansion, allowing additional speakers to be added over time.

The TCL Z100 sound system sports a new speaker design that uses NdFeB rare earth magnets, silk-dome tweeters, and tightly wound voice coils. It supports dedicated main, bass, and height channels (1.1.1) with up to 170W RMS output. The system is compatible with TCL's QM8K, QM7K, and QM6K QD-Mini LED TVs. TCL says that users can connect up to four speakers, as well as an optional wireless subwoofer.