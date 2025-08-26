Vivo is set to launch the Vivo T4 Pro in India on Tuesday, featuring the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Hours before the launch of the smartphone, the company has started teasing key features, while high-quality renders and specifications have surfaced online. These leaked images reveal the phone's design in two colour variants, with a pill-shaped rear camera module. It's expected to sport a 6.77-inch display and offer up to 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage. The Vivo T4 Pro is already confirmed to feature triple rear cameras and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) posted renders and specifications of Vivo T4 Pro on X (formerly Twitter). The renders show the phone in blue and gold colourways with a curved display. It features a hole-punch cutout on the screen for housing the selfie camera. On the rear, the handset features a vertically aligned pill-shaped camera module housing two sensors, while a third sensor and an Aura Light ring are placed outside the island.

Vivo T4 Pro renders & full specs:



- Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

- 6.77" Quad Curved AMOLED, 2392 × 1080

- 50MP OIS Main (IMX882) + 50MP OIS 3x Periscope (IMX882) + 2MP Bokeh

- 32MP Selfie

- 6500mAh, 90W

- Funtouch OS 15 | 4+6 updates policy

- In-display fps, IP69 rated

- 163.5 x 76.9 x… pic.twitter.com/uk0XL9ZPgY — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 25, 2025

According to the leak, the Vivo T4 Pro will be available in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage options. It is said to have a 6.77-inch quad curved AMOLED screen with 1,080×2,392 pixels resolution.

The Vivo T4 Pro is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It could measure 163.5×76.9×7.5mm and weigh 192g. It is tipped to ship with Funtouch OS 15, and Vivo is likely to ensure four years of Android updates and six years of security updates for the phone.

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo T4 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and feature a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 3X periscope telephoto lens. While the third sensor hasn't been officially revealed, leaks suggest it will be a 2-megapixel bokeh camera.

The Vivo T4 Pro has already been confirmed to feature an IP69-rated build and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It will have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The launch of Vivo T4 Pro will take place in India today at 12pm IST. It will be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India, and will go on sale via Flipkart.