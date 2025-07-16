Technology News
TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Launched in India

TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV is powered by an AiPQ Pro processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2025 16:52 IST
Photo Credit: TCL

TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+

Highlights
  • TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV has an Onkyo 2.0 Hi‑Fi audio setup
  • It has a metallic body
  • The TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV runs on Google TV OS
TCL has unveiled its C72K QD Mini‑LED TV in India. The new smart TV is available in five sizes, ranging from 55 to 98 inches, with 4K resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on TCL's in-house AiPQ Pro processor. The QD Mini‑LED TV boasts an Onkyo 2.0 channel sound system with support for Dolby Atmos sound technology. It ships with the Google TV OS and offers a Game Master mode. The TCL C72K offers 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV Price in India

The TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV is priced at Rs. 84,990 for the 55-inch variant. The pricing for the 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch and 98-inch models is yet to be announced. It is confirmed to be available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other major retail outlets.

However, the 65-inch and 75-inch variants of TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV are currently listed on Flipkart for Rs. 99,990 and Rs. 1,59,990, respectively.

TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV Specification

As mentioned, the TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV is available in five different sizes — 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch. It offers 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, and up to 2600 nits peak brightness. It has an HVA panel paired with QD-Mini LED technology that ofers up to 2,048 local dimming zones. It uses the company's proprietary All-Domain Halo Control system. The panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. It has a metallic body and supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for gaming.

The TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV runs on Google TV OS and comes with features like Game Master mode for an improved gaming experience. Users can access the inbuilt Google Assistant for hands-free control of the smart TV. It is powered by the company's in-house AiPQ Pro processor, which is claimed to enhance the visual experience by analysing content and optimising pictures in real time. It packs 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

The new smart TV has an Onkyo 2.0 Hi‑Fi audio setup with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X. The TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV offers access to OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, JioCinema and Voot. It offers Bluetooth 5.4, AirPlay 2, and Wi-Fi for connectivity. It has four HDMI ports, a USB port, optical audio out, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. It also gets Chromecast support. 

The TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV offers a Green Energy Saving Mode that allows users to customise and maximise energy efficiency based on their usage.


  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Resolution Standard 4K
Smart TV Yes



