TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper could launch soon. Ahead of the official announcement, the smartphone has been listed on a retailer's website in Colombia, revealing its design and specifications. The TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper will sport a 7.2-inch display. It is listed with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, alongside 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A 5,200mAh battery, a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and an IP68-rated build are the other key specifications of the TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper.

The unannounced TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper is currently listed on the Colombian e-commerce platform Alkosto.com. The handset is shown in a black shade with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. It has a hole-punch display design and a circular-shaped camera module at the rear. There's no word on pricing for the handset, which could be launched by the company in the coming weeks.

TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper Specifications, Features

As per the listing, the TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper runs on Android 15 and features a 7.2-inch HD (1,080×2,340 pixels) LCD IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset under the hood.

For optics, the TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper seems to have a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with support for OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

As per the listing, the TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper has an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C port. The listing suggests a 5,200mAh battery on the device.

The upcoming TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper handset is likely to join the existing 60 Nxtpaper lineup, which currently features models like TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper and TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper.