Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Listed on Retailer Website Ahead of Imminent Launch

TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Listed on Retailer Website Ahead of Imminent Launch

TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper is listed online with a 7.2-inch LCD IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2025 12:44 IST
TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Listed on Retailer Website Ahead of Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Alkosto.com

TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper has an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper is shown in a black shade
  • The listing suggests a 5,200mAh battery
  • TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper has a 32-megapixel selfie camera
Advertisement

TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper could launch soon. Ahead of the official announcement, the smartphone has been listed on a retailer's website in Colombia, revealing its design and specifications. The TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper will sport a 7.2-inch display. It is listed with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, alongside 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A 5,200mAh battery, a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and an IP68-rated build are the other key specifications of the TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper.

The unannounced TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper is currently listed on the Colombian e-commerce platform Alkosto.com. The handset is shown in a black shade with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. It has a hole-punch display design and a circular-shaped camera module at the rear. There's no word on pricing for the handset, which could be launched by the company in the coming weeks.

TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper Specifications, Features

As per the listing, the TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper runs on Android 15 and features a 7.2-inch HD (1,080×2,340 pixels) LCD IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset under the hood.

For optics, the TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper seems to have a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with support for OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

As per the listing, the TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper has an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C port. The listing suggests a 5,200mAh battery on the device. 

The upcoming TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper handset is likely to join the existing 60 Nxtpaper lineup, which currently features models like TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper and TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper, TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper Specifications, TCL
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 7 With Drafts Option in Messages, Blood Oxygen Measurement for Apple Watch in the US
TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Listed on Retailer Website Ahead of Imminent Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 15 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Discounts
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  3. Redmi 15 5G Launching Today: From Price to Features, All You Need to Know
  4. Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 With 9,700mAh Battery Launched
  5. Realme P4 5G Price in India Announced Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Listed by Retailers Days Ahead of Debut
  7. Honor Magic V5 Global Launch Date Revealed: Will Arrive in These Colourways
  8. TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper Design, Features Listed by Retailer Ahead of Debut
  9. Grok Imagine Is Free for All Users Globally: How to Use It
  10. Microsoft Excel's New Copilot Function Adds These AI-Powered Features
#Latest Stories
  1. TCL 60 Ultra Nxtpaper With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Listed on Retailer Website Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. Redmi 15 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications
  3. Microsoft Excel Tests New Copilot Function With Ability to Classify Data, Generate Summaries and More
  4. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 7 With Drafts Option in Messages, Blood Oxygen Measurement for Apple Watch in the US
  5. Nintendo Announces Direct Presentation With 'In-Depth' Look at Kirby Air Riders
  6. Google Docs Is Getting a New Gemini Feature That Lets Users Listen to Documents
  7. Honor Magic V5 Global Launch Date Announced; Colour Options Revealed
  8. Google Tests ‘Scroll and Translate’ Feature for Circle to Search on Pixel Phones: Report
  9. OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Go in India as a Low-Cost Subscription Plan With Higher Limits, Longer Memory
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Launched With ANC, Hands-Free Gemini Support: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »