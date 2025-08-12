TecSox has launched the Omega true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India in association with Pop UPI. The new pair of earbuds come in two colour options and feature 10mm drivers. They have an ergonomic design and support Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity. The earbuds are IPX-rated for sweat and water resistance. The company claims that its new affordable TWS earbuds can deliver a maximum 30 hours of playback time on a single charge, along with the charging case.

TecSox Omega Price in India

The TecSox Omega TWS earbuds are currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 499 on the TecSox India website. The earbuds are confirmed to be available for Rs. 399 exclusively to Pop UPI users as part of their Indepence Day promotional campaign. The earbuds are available in Black and White colour options and come with a six-month warranty.

TecSox Omega

TecSox Omega True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds feature an ergonomic build to ensure a secure fit during extended listening sessions or workouts. They are equipped with 10mm drivers and are claimed to deliver HD sound quality for music, calls and streaming.

The TecSox Omega earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 to pair with both Android and iOS devices. The earbuds have an IPX-rated construction to ensure protection against water splashes and sweat.

The TecSox Omega earbuds ship with an oval-shaped case. Combined with the charging case, they are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of playback time. The earbuds themselves can be fully charged within an hour.

As mentioned, TecSox has introduced the Omega TWS earbuds in partnership with Pop UPI, a payments and rewards platform. TecSox offers a range of audio and tech accessories, including smartwatches, earphones, power banks, speakers, tripods and projectors.