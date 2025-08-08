Samsung previously announced that Google's Gemini assistant would be integrated into its Galaxy Buds 3 series truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Now, it appears the feature is finally rolling out to the latest Galaxy Buds 3 lineup. However, access to Google's new voice assistant is reportedly limited to devices running One UI 8, which is based on Android 16. This means that only Samsung's newly released Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 currently support the feature.

Galaxy Buds 3 Series Now Supports Google's Gemini Voice Assistant

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung is enabling Gemini support on the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on smartphones that are running on One UI 8, which is based on Android 16. The feature is currently accessible when the earbuds are paired with the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Galaxy Z Flip 7, both of which already run the latest One UI version. Support for other Samsung devices is expected to follow next month, as more models receive the update.

This means that Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wearers can now access Gemini through their TWS headset. Once activated, users can access the AI assistant through touch controls or simple voice commands like 'Hey Google'. Users can now ask the AI assistant to set reminders, summarise messages, or check the weather.

On smartphones running on One UI 8, users will now see a new “Set up Google digital assistant” option at the top of the Voice Controls section in their Samsung app. This allows them to configure Gemini integration with their smartphone.

In May, Samsung announced that Gemini would be integrated with its Galaxy Buds 3 series and Galaxy Watch, which already support invoking the company's own Bixby assistant.

Samsung is currently working on expanding the One UI 8 beta to more handsets through August and September. This indicates that more Galaxy users should gain access to the Gemini AI assistant on their Galaxy Buds 3 series earphones in the coming weeks.

The company is rolling out a beta version of One UI 8 for its one-year-old flagships like the Galaxy S24 Series and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in India and other markets. The One UI 8 Beta for the Galaxy S24 series will be released on August 13. The Galaxy S23 series will get it starting September 8.