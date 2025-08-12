Sennheiser Accentum Open True Wireless truly wireless (TWS) headset has been launched in India. It features an open-ear design with an 11mm dynamic transducer. The Sennheiser Accentum Open has an IPX4-rated build and offers multi-device connectivity. Sennheiser claims that the Accentum Open headset can offer up to 28 hours of playback time with the charging case, on a single charge. They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and touch controls. The carrying case packs a 400mAh battery, while each earphone features a 36mAh battery.

Sennheiser Accentum Open Price in India

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS earphones price in India is set at Rs. 9,990 in India and are available in Black and Cream shades. They are currently up for purchase via Amazon, the company's website, and retail stores in the country.

Sennheiser Accentum Open Specifications

The company's latest TWS headset features an ergonomic stem design. Each earphone has a 11mm dynamic transducer, which is placed outside the ear canal. Sennheiser states that the open-ear design of the Accentum Open headset helps reduce ear fatigue and allows users to stay aware of their environment while listening.

Both earphones in the Sennheiser Accentum Open house dual beam forming microphones, and they provide AI-backed noise reduction. The earphones come with a frequency response range of 25Hz to 15kHz and a speaker sensitivity of 109dB.

Sennheiser Accentum Open earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with support for SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. It also supports multipoint connectivity that lets wearers connect the headset to two devices simultaneously. The headset features touch controls on the stems for managing calls and playlists. It also has a Smart Pause feature that stops playback the moment the user removes an earbud.

The earphones have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. Sennheiser has packed each earbud with a 36mAh battery and the charging case with a 400mAh battery that supports both USB Type-C port wired and Qi wireless charging.

The earphones are claimed to deliver up to 6.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, and up to 28 hours when combined with the charging case. The headset is said to provide up to 1.5 hours of listening time with 10 minutes of charging time. Each earphone weighs 4.35g while the charging case weighs 29.3g.

