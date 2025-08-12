iQOO Z10 4G has been launched in Russia, with a Snapdragon chipset. The smartphone has been listed on the company's website in the country with a design that resembles another Vivo handset. This comes after the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G was unveiled in India in June. The Indian variant dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. The new model launched in Russia supports 4G connectivity. Both handsets have a 6,000mAh battery, with different charging speeds.

iQOO Z10 Lite 4G Price, Availability

iQOO Z10 4G price starts at RUB 16,999 (roughly Rs. 18,700) in Russia for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the 256GB storage variant costs RUB 18,499 (roughly Rs. 20,300). The handset is available in Taiga (Green) and Glacier (White) colour options (translated from Russian). There's also no word from the company on when (or whether) the handset will be introduced in other markets, including India.

iQOO Z10 Lite 4G Specifications

The dual-SIM iQOO Z10 Lite 4G runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The phone sports a 6.67-inch (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz and 120Hz, up to 1,200nits peak brightness, and 394ppi pixel density. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, built on a 6nm process. It also has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo-sub brand has equipped the iQOO Z10 Lite 4G with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset is also equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 44W charging support, which is faster than the 5G variant of the handset.

For optics, the iQOO Z10 Lite 4G features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and an unspecified 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, a hole-punch cutout houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera, with an f/2.0 aperture. It supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C 2.0 port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and GNSS.

The Russian variant of the iQOO Z10 Lite 4G has an in-display fingerprint sensor that can be used to unlock the handset. The Taiga colour option measures 162.29×75.31×7.99mm and weighs around 196g, while the Glacier colourway is slightly thicker and heavier, measuring 162.29×75.31×8.10mm and weighing about 198g.

The major design difference between the Indian iQOO Z10 Lite model with 5G and the Russian variant with 4G connectivity seems to be the design of the main camera lens. The iQOO Z10 4G appears to be a redesigned version of the Vivo Y400 4G. Apart from this, the Indian variant featured a marble-like finish on the back, while the Russian variant features a solid colour.

Unveiled on June 18 in India, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G was priced at Rs. 9,999 at the launch for the base 4GB+128GB storage variant. It sports a 6.74-inch display with HD+ (7720×1,600 pixels), 90Hz of refresh rate, and 1,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.