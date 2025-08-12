Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50 Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z10 Lite 4G appears to be a redesigned version of the Vivo Y400 4G.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 August 2025 18:35 IST
iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 Lite 4G (pictured) is equipped with a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 Lite 4G seems to be a Russia-exclusive variant
  • iQOO Z10 Lite 5G was recently launched in India
  • The phone comes in two colourways
Advertisement

iQOO Z10 4G has been launched in Russia, with a Snapdragon chipset. The smartphone has been listed on the company's website in the country with a design that resembles another Vivo handset. This comes after the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G was unveiled in India in June. The Indian variant dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. The new model launched in Russia supports 4G connectivity. Both handsets have a 6,000mAh battery, with different charging speeds.

iQOO Z10 Lite 4G Price, Availability

 iQOO Z10 4G price starts at RUB 16,999 (roughly Rs. 18,700) in Russia for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the 256GB storage variant costs RUB 18,499 (roughly Rs. 20,300). The handset is available in Taiga (Green) and Glacier (White) colour options (translated from Russian). There's also no word from the company on when (or whether) the handset will be introduced in other markets, including India.

iQOO Z10 Lite 4G Specifications

The dual-SIM iQOO Z10 Lite 4G runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The phone sports a 6.67-inch (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz and 120Hz, up to 1,200nits peak brightness, and 394ppi pixel density. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, built on a 6nm process. It also has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo-sub brand has equipped the iQOO Z10 Lite 4G with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset is also equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 44W charging support, which is faster than the 5G variant of the handset.

For optics, the iQOO Z10 Lite 4G features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and an unspecified 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, a hole-punch cutout houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera, with an f/2.0 aperture. It supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C 2.0 port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and GNSS.

The Russian variant of the iQOO Z10 Lite 4G has an in-display fingerprint sensor that can be used to unlock the handset. The Taiga colour option measures 162.29×75.31×7.99mm and weighs around 196g, while the Glacier colourway is slightly thicker and heavier, measuring 162.29×75.31×8.10mm and weighing about 198g.

The major design difference between the Indian iQOO Z10 Lite model with 5G and the Russian variant with 4G connectivity seems to be the design of the main camera lens. The iQOO Z10 4G appears to be a redesigned version of the Vivo Y400 4G. Apart from this, the Indian variant featured a marble-like finish on the back, while the Russian variant features a solid colour.

Unveiled on June 18 in India, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G was priced at Rs. 9,999 at the launch for the base 4GB+128GB storage variant. It sports a 6.74-inch display with HD+ (7720×1,600 pixels), 90Hz of refresh rate, and 1,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO Z10 4G, iQOO Z10 4G specifications, iQOO Z10 5G specifications, iQOO Z10 5G price in India, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
JBL Tour Pro 3 Review: The Sony WF-1000XM5 Killer?
iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in China This Month
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, and Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Zomato Now Lets You Renew Your Gold Membership for One Rupee
  6. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  7. Vu Launches Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Partners Bhagwati Products to Assemble OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Lite in India
  2. iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Zomato Gold Membership Renewal Price Drops to One Rupee for Some Customers
  4. Realme P4 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
  5. Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Earphones Launched in India With IPX4 Rating, Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life
  6. Apple MacBook Model With A-Series Chip, Affordable Price Tag to Launch in Early 2026: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Six Android OS Upgrades
  8. Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Pika Labs Launches Social AI Video App on iOS, Unveils New Audio-Driven Video Generation AI Model
  10. Honor X7c 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch; Will Feature 5,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »