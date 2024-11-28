U&i has introduced new audio products and powerbanks in India. The new launches include the Budget 99 TWS, Revolution Neckband, along with PowerCube and Velar Series powerbanks. The TWS supports ENC and are claimed to provide a total music playback time of up to 36 hours, while the neckband is said to offer 300 hours of standby time. The PowerCube and Velar series powerbanks are claimed to offer 22.5W and 10W wired outputs, respectively. The products support USB Type-C charging.

U&i Budget 99 TWS, Revolution Neckband, PowerCube and Velar Powerbank Price in India

The price of U&i Budget 99 TWS is set at Rs. 499, whereas the U&i Revolution neckband is listed at Rs. 249. The U&i PowerCube and Velar powerbanks are marked at Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 899, respectively. They are available for purchase in mobile accessory stores across the country.

U&i Budget 99 TWS Features

The U&i Budget 99 TWS sports an in-ear design with silicone tips and rounded stems. The company says that they are offered in four shades. They support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology and are said to provide a total battery life of up to 36 hours with the charging case, which supports USB Type-C charging.

U&i Revolution Neckband Features

The U&i Revolution Series Neckband comes with a 10mm driver and is said to be available in three colour options, although the company did not specify the shades. The wearable is claimed to offer up to 300 hours of standby and comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The neckband supports ENC technology as well.

U&i PowerCube, Velar Powerbank Features

The U&i PowerCube powerbank comes with support for 22.5W wired and 15W wireless charging. It supports PD and QC multi-protocol charging as well. It is equipped with an LED light indicator and a hidden stand.

Meanwhile, the U&i Velar powerbank is promoted as "an all-in-one solution" for users. It offers 12W output, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and USB, FM, and TF Card support. This suggests that the power bank seconds as a speaker unit. The device has USB Type-C charging support and is claimed to offer a music playback time of up to 6 hours on a single charge.