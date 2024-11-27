Technology News
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 TWS Earbuds With HarmonyOS Next, ANC Launched

The earbuds are said to deliver up to 22 hours of total battery life on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2024 12:08 IST
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 TWS Earbuds With HarmonyOS Next, ANC Launched

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Highlights
  • Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 feature touch controls
  • Each earbud has a 55mAh battery
  • hey support new L2HC 4.0 codec
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in China on Tuesday. The new audio wearable was released alongside the Huawei Mate X6 and Mate 70 series smartphones. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 are the brand's first wireless earbuds to launch with HarmonyOS Next. This new operating system is likely to enable quick pairing with other Huawei devices. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 have dual drivers and offer an ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature for reducing unwanted background noise.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 Price

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 earbuds cost CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and are available for pre-order in China in Snow White, Spruce Green, and Obsidian Black. They will go on sale starting December 4.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 Specifications

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 have an in-ear design and feature 11mm four-magnet dynamic driver and a micro-flat tweeter. They offer a frequency response range of 14Hz to 48KHz. The earbuds are claimed to deliver high-speed 2.3Mbps lossless sound transmission. They support active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio, and have an Hi-Res certification.

Each earbud houses three silicon microphones and one bone conduction microphone to eliminate unwanted background noises. They are said to support 100dB noise and 10 m/s wind speed. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 offer Bluetooth 5.2, dual device connectivity, and HarmonyOS multi-device connection. They are IP54-rated for sweat and water resistance. The earphones support the new L2HC 4.0 codec as well.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 feature touch controls and have a wearing detection feature. They offer smart listening, voice assistant, and HD recording features with compatible Huawei phones or tablets.

Each earbud has a 55mAh battery, while the charging case carries a 510mAh battery. Their combination is said to deliver up to 22 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The earbuds alone are promised to offer up to 4.5 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The earbuds measure 29.1 x 21.8 x 23.7mm and weigh 5.8 grams (each bud). The charging case has a dimension of 46.9 x 65.9 x 24.5mm and weighs 47 grams.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
