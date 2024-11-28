Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 12 Receives AI Retouch, AI Notes and Other New Features With Latest OxygenOS 15 Update

OnePlus 12 Receives AI Retouch, AI Notes and Other New Features With Latest OxygenOS 15 Update

The update includes the November 2024 Android security patch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 16:04 IST
OnePlus 12 Receives AI Retouch, AI Notes and Other New Features With Latest OxygenOS 15 Update

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 is the latest device to receive the OxygenOS 15 update globally

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 users can download the OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 update in India
  • It brings new AI features and security improvements
  • Update will also be available in North America and Europe next week
Advertisement

OnePlus rolled out its Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 in India and other regions for the OnePlus 12 earlier this month. Now, the company has pushed out another update which adds several key features that were previewed at the OxygenOS 15s' unveiling but did not arrive with the initial build of the OS. Users can now take advantage of the AI Retouch feature which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to upscale cropped or low-resolution images, while the AI writing tools assist in drafting and tweaking written content.

OxygenOS 15 Update Availability

In a community post, OnePlus announced that it is rolling out the OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 update for OnePlus 12. It is deploying the update in batches in India and the same process will begin for OnePlus 12 users in North America (NA), Europe (EU), and Global (GLO) regions next week.

OxygenOS 15 Update Features

As per the official changelog, the OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 update introduces several AI features. It brings AI Retouch which is said to upscale and improve the quality of cropped, distant or low-resolution images, as well as an Unblur feature which can restore the details, colours, and lighting in blurred photos. There's also a Remove reflections feature which is claimed to get rid of reflections from glass surfaces such as windows.

AI Notes is also making a debut with the latest OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus 12. It can format, expand or condense content written in the Notes app. Another addition is the Format feature which is claimed to organise scattered information into a proper structure. On the other hand, OnePlus' Clean up feature can remove filler words from voice notes while maintaining the original audio to make it more coherent.

The company says its latest update makes it easier to share live photos with iOS devices, while also improving the stability and expanding the compatibility of Bluetooth connections. Other features of the OxygenOS 15.0.0.305 include a floating window view for contacts, boarding pass recognition in Photos, and support for 3 × 3 grids for apps in large folders.

Lastly, it integrates the November 2024 Android security patch for improved system security.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 12, OxygenOS 15, OxygenOS 15 Features, OxygenOS 15 update, OxygenOS 15 update features, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Gemini’s Imagen 3-Powered GenChess Online Project Introduced, Lets Users Design Chess Pieces

Related Stories

OnePlus 12 Receives AI Retouch, AI Notes and Other New Features With Latest OxygenOS 15 Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 5 Goes Official With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Display
  2. Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Launched in China With These Features
  3. Samsung Wins Patent for a Tablet-Like Device With an Extendable Display
  4. Lava Yuva 4 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  5. Samsung Could Roll Out One UI 7 Beta Next Month in These Countries
  6. Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  7. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  8. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
  9. Realme Neo 7 With IP68 Rating Set to Launch on December 11
#Latest Stories
  1. U&i Budget 99 TWS, Revolution Neckband and New Powerbanks Launched in India
  2. NASA Awards Johns Hopkins University Contract for Suprathermal Ion Sensor Development
  3. Chinese Tianzhou 7 Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Completes Reentry After Delivery Supplies to Astronauts
  4. OnePlus 12 Receives AI Retouch, AI Notes and Other New Features With Latest OxygenOS 15 Update
  5. Google Gemini’s Imagen 3-Powered GenChess Online Project Introduced, Lets Users Design Chess Pieces
  6. Realme Neo 7 With IP68 RatingSet to Launch on December 11
  7. Lava Yuva 4 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Moto AI Open Beta Programme With Advanced Set of AI Features Announced: Eligible Devices, Features
  9. Elon Musk’s xAI Reportedly Planning to Launch a ChatGPT-Like Standalone App Soon
  10. Earth’s Longest Straight Underwater Mountain Chain Might Have Been Formed by a Moving Hotspot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »