  Oppo Enco R3 Pro With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Enco R3 Pro With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Enco R3 Pro supports LHDC audio codec.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 November 2024 14:29 IST
Oppo Enco R3 Pro With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco R3 Pro earphones are offered in a single Star White colourway

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco R3 Pro sports a traditional in-ear design
  • They offer up to 49dB ANC and are equipped with a triple-mic system
  • The Oppo Enco R3 Pro earphones have an IP55 rating
Oppo Enco R3 Pro earphones were launched in China on Monday alongside the Oppo Reno 13 series and Oppo Pad 3. The earphones come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and up to 49dB active noise cancellation (ANC). The TWS earphones have call noise reduction features and spatial sound effects support. They have support for dual device connectivity and Hi-Res certified audio as well. The company claims that the earphones can last for up to 44 hours, together with the charging case.

Oppo Enco R3 Pro Price

Oppo Enco R3 Pro price in China is set at CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 4,100). The earphones are currently available for purchase in the country via the Oppo China e-store. They are offered in a single Star White (translated from Chinese) shade.

Oppo Enco R3 Pro Specifications, Features

The Oppo Enco R3 Pro sports a traditional in-ear design and 12.4mm dynamic drivers with support for 3D spatial sound effects. They offer up to 49dB ANC and are equipped with a triple-mic system with call noise reduction features. The company claims the anti-wind noise algorithm can withstand winds of up to 20km per hour and ensure clearer calls.

Oppo's latest Enco R3 Pro TWS earphones come with Hi-Res certification, support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and LHDC audio codec alongside AAC and SBC. They also have dual device connectivity support, which allows users to pair two devices simultaneously. The earphones have up to 47ms of low latency, which is said to reduce lag between audio-visual outputs. They also support an in-ear detection feature.

Oppo claims that the Enco R3 Pro offer a total battery life of up to 44 hours with the charging case, which comes with a USB Type-C port. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to deliver a playback time of up to four hours. The earphones have 58mAh cells each, while the case carries a 440mAh battery. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance and individually measure 29.99 x 20.30 x 23.87mm in size and weigh 4.4g. Together with the case, the earphones weigh 47g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Enco R3 Pro With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
