Vivo TWS 5 Series With Active Noise Cancellation, IP54 Rating Launched

Vivo TWS 5 Hi-Fi supports LDAC, LHDC, AAC, SBC and LC3 codecs.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 October 2025 19:04 IST
Vivo TWS 5 Series With Active Noise Cancellation, IP54 Rating Launched

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo TWS 5 series earphones have Hi-Res Audio certification

Highlights
  • Vivo TWS 5 supports LDAC, AAC, SBC and LC3 audio codecs
  • Vivo TWS 5 series provides 5,500Hz ultra-wideband noise reduction
  • They offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
Vivo TWS 5 series earphones were launched in China on Monday. The new TWS earphones from the Chinese tech brand were released alongside the Vivo X300 series. The Vivo TWS 5 series includes the standard TWS 5 and the TWS 5 Hi-Fi, similar to last year's TWS 4 lineup. Both models come equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and support the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, which is claimed to reduce the ambient noise by up to 60dB. The earphones are said to deliver up to 48 hours of total battery life, including the charging case. 

Vivo TWS 5 Series Price

As mentioned, the Vivo TWS 5 series is offered in two versions. The standard model is priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,500), while the Hi-Fi variant costs CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,500).

The Vivo TWS 5 is available in Simple White, Pure Black and Smokey Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options. The TWS 5 Hi-Fi is offered in Deep Sea Blue and White (translated from Chinese) colours. 

Vivo TWS 5 Series Specifications

The Vivo TWS 5 series is equipped with 11mm drivers with a frequency response rate of 16Hz-48kHz. The TWS 5 Hi-Fi supports LDAC, LHDC, AAC, SBC and LC3 codecs, while the standard Vivo TWS 5 supports LDAC, AAC, SBC and LC3audio codecs. They feature active noise cancellation (ANC) that is rated to reduce ambient noise by up to 60dB. They are claimed to offer 28dB average noise reduction depth. 

For gaming, the Vivo TWS 5 series offers a 42ms latency rate. The earphones have Hi-Res Audio certification and offer DeepX 4.0 stereo sound. They offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with an operating range of 10 metres. They have an IP54-certified dust- and splash-resistant build. 

The Vivo TWS 5 series provides 5,500Hz ultra-wideband noise reduction. They feature three microphones for AI-based call noise reduction. They are equipped with a second-generation ceramic tungsten acoustic diaphragm with nano-coating.  

Both Vivo TWS 5 and TWS 5 Hi-Fi version support triple connections on multiple devices. They also include a smart translate feature for voice translation of Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, Thai and other languages. They boast touch controls that allow users to answer and reject calls and select playlists. 

When ANC is turned on, the Vivo TWS 5 series is claimed to offer up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. They are said to last up to 24 hours with ANC, including the case. With ANC turned off, they are claimed to last up to 12 hours (earbuds only) and up to 48 hours along with the case. 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo TWS 5, Vivo TWS 5 Price, Vivo TWS 5 Hi-Fi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
