Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Vivo Pad 5e Launched With 12.1 Inch Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Vivo Pad 5e Launched With 12.1-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Vivo Pad 5e was unveiled on Monday in China, alongside the Vivo X300 series, Watch GT 2, and TWS 5.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 October 2025 18:55 IST
Vivo Pad 5e Launched With 12.1-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Pad 5e carries a circular rear camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo Pad 5e is offered in three colourways and four storage options
  • Vivo Pad 5e will go on sale in China on October 17
  • The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip
Advertisement

Vivo Pad 5e, the Chinese tech firm's new tablet, debuted in China on Monday. During its September 25 launch event, the company also unveiled its latest flagship Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. It is the latest addition to the Vivo Pad 5 series, which already includes the standard Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro models. Apart from the phones and the tablet, the Vivo Watch GT 2 and TWS 5 were also launched. The new tablet sports a 12-inch display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. It will be available in three colourways.

Vivo Pad 5e Price, Availability

Vivo Pad 5e price starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the higher-end options with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage will be available at CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 29,000), CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,000), and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 37,000), respectively.

There is also a soft light version of the Vivo Pad 5e that has been priced at CNY 2,199 (about Rs. 27,000) and CNY 2,499 (about Rs. 31,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models.

The new Vivo Pad 5e will be sold in blue, black, and pink colourways. On the other hand, the soft light version will be offered in blue and black colour options. The Vivo Pad 5e will go on sale on October 17 via the company's online store in China.

Vivo Pad 5e Specifications

The Vivo Pad 5e runs on Android 15-based OriginOS 5, which was unveiled by the company in China on October 10. It sports a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the Pad 5e is a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The base variant features an LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Vivo's new tablet features a four-speaker panoramic acoustic setup. It also supports several AI-enabled tools, such as AI transcription, Circle to search, AI PPT assistant, along with multi-screen interconnection, small window collaboration, and wireless printing.

For optics, the Vivo Pad 5e carries a single rear camera unit, housed inside a circular module. It features an 8-megapixel rear camera, and on the front, it is equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo Pad 5e packs a 10,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support via USB Type-C port. It also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity options. The tablet also supports facial recognition for security. Its standard model measures 266.43x192x6.62mm in dimensions, and weighs about 584g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Pad 5e

Vivo Pad 5e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,000mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Pad 5e, Vivo Pad 5e price, Vivo Pad 5e specifications, Vivo Pad 5e launch, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Review: A Device Worthy of the Iron Throne?
Vivo Pad 5e Launched With 12.1-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  2. Vivo X300 Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of Launch Today
  3. Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Motorola Phones, Tablets
  4. Oppo Unveils Professional Imaging Kit for Find X9 Pro Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals, Offers on Samsung Smartphones
  6. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  7. WazirX Restructuring Plan Approved After $234M Crypto Hack
  8. Vivo Pad 5e Launched With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo TWS 5 Series With Active Noise Cancellation, IP54 Rating Launched
  2. Vivo Pad 5e Launched With 12.1-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature a Hinge That Costs Less Than Previously Expected, Analyst Says
  4. Singapore Court Approves WazirX Restructuring Plan Following $234 Million Hack
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Alongside Vivo X300: Price, Specifications
  6. Cryptology Key CEO Found Dead in Lamborghini in Ukraine Amidst Cryptocurrency Market Crash
  7. OnePlus Ace 6 Bags 3C Certification Ahead of China Launch; Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features, Sale Offers
  9. Oppo Pad 5 Storage Variants, Colourways Revealed via Listing on Company's Website
  10. Honor Magic 8 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 15 Launch in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »