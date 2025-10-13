Vivo Pad 5e, the Chinese tech firm's new tablet, debuted in China on Monday. During its September 25 launch event, the company also unveiled its latest flagship Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. It is the latest addition to the Vivo Pad 5 series, which already includes the standard Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro models. Apart from the phones and the tablet, the Vivo Watch GT 2 and TWS 5 were also launched. The new tablet sports a 12-inch display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. It will be available in three colourways.

Vivo Pad 5e Price, Availability

Vivo Pad 5e price starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the higher-end options with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage will be available at CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 29,000), CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,000), and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 37,000), respectively.

There is also a soft light version of the Vivo Pad 5e that has been priced at CNY 2,199 (about Rs. 27,000) and CNY 2,499 (about Rs. 31,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models.

The new Vivo Pad 5e will be sold in blue, black, and pink colourways. On the other hand, the soft light version will be offered in blue and black colour options. The Vivo Pad 5e will go on sale on October 17 via the company's online store in China.

Vivo Pad 5e Specifications

The Vivo Pad 5e runs on Android 15-based OriginOS 5, which was unveiled by the company in China on October 10. It sports a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the Pad 5e is a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The base variant features an LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Vivo's new tablet features a four-speaker panoramic acoustic setup. It also supports several AI-enabled tools, such as AI transcription, Circle to search, AI PPT assistant, along with multi-screen interconnection, small window collaboration, and wireless printing.

For optics, the Vivo Pad 5e carries a single rear camera unit, housed inside a circular module. It features an 8-megapixel rear camera, and on the front, it is equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo Pad 5e packs a 10,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support via USB Type-C port. It also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity options. The tablet also supports facial recognition for security. Its standard model measures 266.43x192x6.62mm in dimensions, and weighs about 584g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.