Vivo X300 series was unveiled in China on Monday. The flagship smartphone lineup comprises the base Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro. These handsets are powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9500 SoC, and they ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. They carry Zeiss-engineered cameras and V3+ image processing chips. The standard model features a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB primary rear sensor, while the Pro variant has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 main sensor. Meanwhile, at the front, both handsets are equipped with 50-megapixel selfie cameras. The Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro are equipped with BOE Q10+ OLED 1.5K LTPO panels, where the Pro variant has a larger display. They pack a 6,040mAh battery and a 6,510mAh battery, respectively.

Vivo X300, X300 Pro Price, Availability

Vivo X300 price in China starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 54,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 58,400). The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB versions are priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62.100), CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,900) and CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 72,900), respectively. It is sold in Free Blue, Comfortable Purple, Pure Black, and Lucky Colour (translated from Chinese) shades.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro price begins in China at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 65,900) for the 12GB + 256GB. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations are marked in the country at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,600) and CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 83,300), respectively. Lastly, the 16GB + 1TB Satellite Communication Edition is listed at CNY 8,299 (roughly Rs. 1,03,200). The handset comes in four colourways, namely, Wilderness Brown, Simple White, Free Blue and Pure Black (translated from Chinese).

Vivo X300 Pro Features, Specifications

The Vivo X300 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,216pixels) flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and circular polarisation 2.0. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with LPDDR5x of RAM and UFS 4.1 of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

In the camera department, the Vivo X300 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide shooter, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto OIS-supported shooter at the back. It supports Zeiss' 2.35× telephoto teleconverter optional accessory as well. The Zeiss-backed camera system is accompanied by a V3+ and Vs1 imaging chips for post-processing and pre-processing, respectively. At the front, the phone has a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 selfie shooter.

The Vivo X300 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. For security, it carries an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. The handset is also equipped with dual speakers, the largest-ever x-axis linear motor on X-series, an Action Button, a signal amplifier chip, and 4 x Wi-Fi boosters. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 161.98×75.48×7.99mm in size and weighs 226g.

Vivo X300 Features, Specifications

The standard Vivo X300 has the same chipset, OS, build, connectivity and security features as the X300 Pro. Measuring 150.57×71.92×7.95mm and weighing 190g, the base version boasts a 6.31-inch 1.5K (2,640×1,216pixels) flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also shared the same charging specifications as the Pro variant, but it packs a smaller 6,040mAh battery.

For optics, the Vivo X300 carries the same 50-megapixel front camera as the Pro model. At the back, it comes with a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB primary OIS-supported sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens and a 50-megapixel LYT-602 periscope telephoto camera. This Zeiss-backed setup also includes a V3+ post-processing imaging chip and support for Zeiss' 2.35× telephoto teleconverter optional accessory.