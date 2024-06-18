Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case, Hi Res Audio Support Launched in India

JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case, Hi-Res Audio Support Launched in India

JBL Live Beam 3 features a Smart Charging Case with a display that lets you take calls, read messages, and control volume and equaliser settings.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2024 12:20 IST
JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case, Hi-Res Audio Support Launched in India

JBL Live Beam 3 has a charging case that features a display and offers wireless charging support

Highlights
  • JBL Live Beam 3 supports SBC and Sony's LDAC audio codecs
  • The TWS headset is equipped with support for touch controls
  • The JBL Live Beam 3 offers support for Bluetooth multipoint connectivity
Advertisement

JBL Live Beam 3 was launched in India on Tuesday, months after the truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset was unveiled at CES 2024. It offers support for active noise cancellation using six microphones, and Hi-Res Audio playback with JBL Spatial Sound. The wireless headset features a Smart Charging Case with a 1.45-inch touch screen that offers volume and equaliser controls, along with support for viewing messages and taking phone calls. JBL claims that the Live Beam 3 can deliver up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge, while the case can be charged wirelessly.

JBL Live Beam 3 price in India, availability

JBL Live Beam 3 price in India is set at Rs. 24,999, according to a press release issued by the company. However, the Amazon listing for the product currently lists the device at Rs. 13,999. The JBL Live Beam 3 is available in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options.

In addition to Amazon, the headset is currently listed on the JBL India and Harman Audio websites. The company's website is offering a flat 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 5,000) on Axis Bank credit card EMI transactions.

JBL Live Beam 3 specifications

The JBL Live Beam 3 is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers. It offers active noise cancellation as well as True Adaptive Noise Cancellation that uses six microphones for improved performance, as well as a smart ambient sound mode. The TWS headset also supports JBL's Spatial Sound technology.

One of the most notable features on the JBL Live Beam 3 is the Smart Charging Case that sports a 1.45-inch touch screen. The case lets you control a range of settings, practically eliminating the need to use the companion app on a smartphone. 

The TWS headset offers support for the standard Bluetooth codec (SBC) as well as Sony's LDAC codec for Hi-Res audio playback over Bluetooth 5.3 (earphones) and Bluetooth 5.1 (case) connections. It also supports Bluetooth multipoint connectivity and has an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The JBL Live Beam 3 earphones are equipped with 68mAh batteries, while the charging case packs a 680mAh battery. The company claims that the headset delivers up to 12 hours with ANC off, up to 10 hours and 9 hours with ANC on and True Adaptive ANC on, respectively. The charging case offers an additional 36 hours of playback (with ANC off) and takes two hours for a full charge. It measures 61x51x30.25mm and weighs 72g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JBL Live Beam 3, JBL Live Beam 3 price in India, JBL Live Beam 3 specifications, JBL, TWS audio
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Adobe Acrobat Gets Image Generation, Other AI-Powered Features With Firefly Image 3 Model Integration
JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case, Hi-Res Audio Support Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case Launched in India at This Price
  2. Apple's iPhone 15 Gets Huge Price Cut on Flipkart: See New Price
  3. Vivo Y58 5G to Launch in India on June 20, Design, Colours Teased
  4. Redmi Pad SE Review: Good Budget Tablet
  5. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Reveals Nothing OS 3.0 Features, Release Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Get a New Colourway Soon
  7. NASA is Reportedly Launching a Satellite That Will Mimic a Real Star
  8. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's Geekbench Score Hints Small Performance Upgrade
  9. WhatsApp Now Let's Users Make HD the Default Option When Sending Media
  10. Telecom Operators Said to Be Testing Caller ID Services in These Areas
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Direct Set for June 18, Will Feature Nintendo Switch Games Coming Second Half of 2024
  2. JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case, Hi-Res Audio Support Launched in India
  3. Adobe Acrobat Gets Image Generation, Other AI-Powered Features With Firefly Image 3 Model Integration
  4. NASA to Reportedly Launch an 'Artificial Star' Satellite to Help Astronomers Study the Cosmos
  5. Oppo Reno 12F 5G Price, Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Get AI Features
  6. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL’s Listing on Geekbench; Tensor G4 May Offer Minor Improvement, Come with 16GB RAM
  7. WhatsApp Rolling Out New Default Media Quality Setting Feature for Android Users
  8. Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Drops During Flipkart Mega June Bonanza Sale: Check New Price, Specifications
  9. Milestone Systems Launches First Experience Centre in India, Unveils AI-Powered Video Surveillance System
  10. Crypto Tax Evaders in Malaysia See Clampdown, Get Warning From Authorities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »