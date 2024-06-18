JBL Live Beam 3 was launched in India on Tuesday, months after the truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset was unveiled at CES 2024. It offers support for active noise cancellation using six microphones, and Hi-Res Audio playback with JBL Spatial Sound. The wireless headset features a Smart Charging Case with a 1.45-inch touch screen that offers volume and equaliser controls, along with support for viewing messages and taking phone calls. JBL claims that the Live Beam 3 can deliver up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge, while the case can be charged wirelessly.

JBL Live Beam 3 price in India, availability

JBL Live Beam 3 price in India is set at Rs. 24,999, according to a press release issued by the company. However, the Amazon listing for the product currently lists the device at Rs. 13,999. The JBL Live Beam 3 is available in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options.

In addition to Amazon, the headset is currently listed on the JBL India and Harman Audio websites. The company's website is offering a flat 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 5,000) on Axis Bank credit card EMI transactions.

JBL Live Beam 3 specifications

The JBL Live Beam 3 is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers. It offers active noise cancellation as well as True Adaptive Noise Cancellation that uses six microphones for improved performance, as well as a smart ambient sound mode. The TWS headset also supports JBL's Spatial Sound technology.

One of the most notable features on the JBL Live Beam 3 is the Smart Charging Case that sports a 1.45-inch touch screen. The case lets you control a range of settings, practically eliminating the need to use the companion app on a smartphone.

The TWS headset offers support for the standard Bluetooth codec (SBC) as well as Sony's LDAC codec for Hi-Res audio playback over Bluetooth 5.3 (earphones) and Bluetooth 5.1 (case) connections. It also supports Bluetooth multipoint connectivity and has an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The JBL Live Beam 3 earphones are equipped with 68mAh batteries, while the charging case packs a 680mAh battery. The company claims that the headset delivers up to 12 hours with ANC off, up to 10 hours and 9 hours with ANC on and True Adaptive ANC on, respectively. The charging case offers an additional 36 hours of playback (with ANC off) and takes two hours for a full charge. It measures 61x51x30.25mm and weighs 72g.

