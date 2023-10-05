Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether See Profits, Losses Hit Altcoins Like Solana, Tron

Bitcoin, as of October 5, is trading at the price point of $27,680 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 October 2023 11:49 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether See Profits, Losses Hit Altcoins Like Solana, Tron

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The crypto market valuation as of today stands at $1.09 trillion

Highlights
  • Ripple, USD Coin recorded losses
  • Bitcoin SV, Elrond saw profits
  • Bitcoin Cash recorded price dips
Advertisement

Bitcoin minted a profit of 0.91 percent on Thursday, October 5 to trade at the price point of $27,680 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh). This marks the third consecutive day that Bitcoin is trading in the range of $27,000 (roughly Rs. 22.4 lakh). Over the last day, Bitcoin has shown a substantial rise in its value. The asset, that was priced $27,403 (roughly Rs. 22.8 lakhs) yesterday, rose by $277 (roughly Rs. 23,050). As per market experts, October is expected to bring market consolidation and sideways movement, providing opportunities for long-term investors.

“Bitcoin's gain follows a market calm-down after Monday's sharp rally, easing traditional market headwinds,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets 360.

Ether joined Bitcoin on the profit-side of the crypto chart on Thursday. ETH is presently trading at $1,643 (roughly Rs. 1.36 lakh) after seeing a miniscule gain of 0.8 percent. In the last 24 hours, ETH rose in price by $3 (roughly Rs. 250).

Other cryptocurrencies that registered gains today include Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon, Litecoin, and Shiba Inu.

Small profits were also churned by Chainlink, Avalanche, Monero, Cronos, Bitcoin SV, and Elrond.

“Avalanche's AVAX, a Layer 1 blockchain, has been a top performer in CoinDCX among major cryptocurrencies, with an impressive eight percent surge in the last 24 hours,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360. This rally in AVAX price comes due to the gaining popularity of its social app Stars Arena, which is a direct competitor of the very popular base chain app Friend.tech.

The overall valuation of the crypto market rose by 0.74 percent in the last 24 hours to sit on the mark of $1.09 trillion (roughly Rs. 90,73,323 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

A notable number of cryptocurrencies did see losses today. These include Tether, Ripple, USD Coin, Solana, Tron, Polkadot, and Bitcoin Cash.

Industry experts are optimistic that newer developments and upcoming Web3 developments will keep the sector hot and running.

“A special focus yesterday remained on the exit of Jayanti Kanani from Polygon, popularly known as JD, the co-founder of India-based layer-2 MATIC (+0.4 percent). According to his post on x.com, Jayanti has embarked on a new journey, which could mean a new venture he might be starting. The overall crypto market seems to be calming down after Monday's sharp rally,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Top TWS Picks for Flipkart Big Billion Days: From Budget to Premium Segment

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether See Profits, Losses Hit Altcoins Like Solana, Tron
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 2 With Improved Sensors Debuts in India at This Price
  2. All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  3. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  4. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Offers in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
  6. Android 14 Rolls Out to Eligible Google Pixel Phones: How to Download
  7. Apple MacBook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 for Flipkart Sale: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With AI-Supported Camera Launched
  9. Poco M6 Pro 5G Offered in India at This Price During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  10. Noise Luna Ring Price in India Revealed: Here's How Much It Costs
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 14 Update Rolls Out to Eligible Google Pixel Phones: New Features, How to Download
  2. Noise Luna Ring Price in India Announced; Available for Purchase Now
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether See Profits, Losses Hit Altcoins Like Solana, Tron
  4. Cricket 24 Launches Globally; New India Edition PS5 Bundle Announced
  5. England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: When and Where to Watch the Livestreaming
  6. Google Pixel Watch 2 With New Sensors, Longer Battery Life, Wear OS 4.0 Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Offers in India: See Bank Discounts, Exchange Bonus and More
  8. Sharp Aquos Sense 8 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Spotify Premium Adds Free Access to Audiobooks in Australia and the UK
  10. Reliance Showcases Multipurpose, Swappable Batteries for Electric Vehicles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.