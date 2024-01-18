Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto Features
  • EV Buyers First Consider Usage Pattern Rather than Range of Car: BMW India President

EV Buyers First Consider Usage Pattern Rather than Range of Car: BMW India President

In 2023, BMW sold a combined total of 14,172 cars across the BMW and MINI brands. The BMW iX emerged as the company's top-selling luxury electric vehicle in 2023.

Written by Ankit Sharma | Updated: 18 January 2024 10:48 IST
EV Buyers First Consider Usage Pattern Rather than Range of Car: BMW India President

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Ankit Sharma

BMW has clocked a 16-year presence in the Indian market

Highlights
  • In 2023, BMW sold a total of 14,172 cars
  • BMW sold 1,474 electric cars in 2023
  • BMW's firs electric car BMWi3 was launched in 2013
Advertisement

BMW India sales have been robust in 2023. Company sustained its exceptional performance by achieving the highest-ever annual sales (January – December) across all three brands: BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad. In 2023, BMW sold a combined total of 14,172 cars across the BMW and MINI brands. Additionally, the company achieved sales of 8,768 motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad division. The BMW iX and Mini 3 door Cooper SE emerged as the top-selling electric vehicles (EVs) for the brand in 2023. The company reported a three-fold surge in EV sales, totaling 1,474 units in CY 2023. BMW last year sale is grew 18 percent compared to last year.  

Ankit Sharma from Gadgets 360 got a chance to sit down with Mr. Vikram Pawah, President at BMW Group India, to gain insights into this development and company's future plan. Some responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Ankit Sharma: BMW 2023 sales numbers are remarkable. What strategies do you plan to implement to surpass these numbers in 2024?

Vikram Pawah: We are quite confident in the acceptance and demand for the new products we launched in 2023. The supply of these products was limited last year. As we assess the consistent supply of these products throughout the year, we anticipate witnessing growth momentum. Apart from this, we will launch a total of 19 products in 2024.

These include 13 new cars and six two-wheelers. There will also be an increase in demand due to the arrival of these new products in the market. However, we would like that the positive sentiment of demand in the industry should remain the same. Currently, consumer confidence is high and is expected to remain strong throughout the year. Considering these factors, we anticipate outperforming our 2023 performance in 2024.  

Ankit Sharma: India is rapidly moving towards green energy with full government support for the industry. What have been the company's EV sales so far, and what are the company's targets and plans for the EV segment?

Vikram Pawah: BMW has been working on electric cars for the last 10 years. Company first electric car, the BMW i3, was launched in 2013. This shows how early we were committed to electric cars. BMW India sold a total of 14,172 cars in 2023, of which the share of electric cars is almost 10 percent. We have sold a total of 1,474 electric cars in 2023, which is 325 percent more than in 2022.

The BMW iX emerged as our top-selling luxury electric vehicle in 2023. Our goal is to elevate the share of electric cars in our overall sales to 25 percent by 2025. Additionally, we plan to introduce two new electric cars in 2024.  

Ankit Sharma: A year ago, electric vehicles typically had a range of 300 to 400 kilometers, but this has now risen to an average of 600 kilometers, a benchmark also met by BMW. Some Chinese company, is currently pushing the boundaries with an impressive 1,000 km range. What technological advancements is BMW pursuing to achieve a similar extended range for its vehicles?

Vikram Pawah: The range of all our EV vehicles comes in a very regional range, which is between 300 to 600 km. I would convey to the customer that the range is more than just a number. The key question is understanding the customer's usage.We work to provide service to our customers as per their usage. If your daily commute is just 40 to 50 kms, additional range becomes less impactful. 

Let me give the example of our Mini customer who doesn't even drive his car almost daily. Typically, these customers embark on weekend trips, making a range of 280 to 300 kilometers sufficient for their needs.  

1000 Km range is well-suited for Europe or others countries where daily commute average between 90 to 100 kms. In India, most people's daily commute is around 40 to 50 kilometers. Our BMW customers also travel 40 to 50 kms daily. If we talk about battery technology in electric mobility, we are already on the 5th generation and working on the 6th generation. We are already operating at an advanced level. 

Ankit Sharma: Do you think customers are still avoiding buying EVs because of range or charging infrastructure? What advice would you give to EV buyers?

Vikram Pawah: Electric mobility doesn't have just one dimension. Apart from this, efficiency is also a factor in how quickly the battery can be charged. Along with charging speed, efficiency of the battery, life of the battery a lot of things are important along with a range. This is a comprehensive package that we strive to offer to our customers. We assure our customers that the battery will maintain a 100% performance level for seven years.

As far as charging is concerned, we offer our users a free complimentary AC charging station that can be installed in their parking space. In such a situation, our customers are not reliant on any external charging stations. For inter-city or long-distance travel, we have 56 fast charging stations spread across 33 cities, providing convenient charging options. We offer information about charging stations through our website and app, enabling our customers to plan their routes effectively.

Through our website and app, we provide information about charging stations to our customers, so that they can plan their route accordingly. However, I would like to advise potential EV buyers to align their purchase with their usage patterns, similar to selecting an engine's power based on needs. Certainly, if charging stations are installed at all petrol and diesel stations in India, it will undoubtedly boost the sales of EV cars in India.

Ankit Sharma: BMW India is facing increased competition from luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz and Audi. There are also reports that Tesla may enter India soon. How does BMW plan to maintain its market share? 

Vikram Pawah: Tesla has a worldwide presence, and similarly, we also operate on a global scale. The entry of more players into the market is beneficial, as it not only enhances competition but also stimulates increased demand. With a 16-year presence in the Indian market, we wholeheartedly welcome Tesla in India. India is a very important market for us and we are committed to continuously providing the best technology cars and services for the people.    

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BMW, Vikram Pawah, India, EV, Electric Vehicle, electric vehicle battery
Ankit Sharma
Ankit Sharma
Ankit Sharma is Deputy Editor at Gadgets 360 and has been tracking technology and business news for over a decade now. He has written extensively on a range of topics including smartphones, apps, electric vehicles, share market, and cryptocurrencies in his journalism career. Write to him at ankits@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter at @ankitnailwal128 More
Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India Announced
Honor 90 5G Gets Jio eSIM Connectivity Support in India, No Word on Other Providers

Related Stories

EV Buyers First Consider Usage Pattern Rather than Range of Car: BMW India President
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price in India Revealed: All Details Here
  2. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  3. Moto G Play (2024) With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched at This Price
  4. ReMarkable 2 E-Ink Tablet Launched in India at This Price
  5. Realme Note 50 Launch Date, Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Older Models Get BP, ECG Features in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Highlights: AI-Powered Galaxy S24 Series Debuts
  8. Oppo Reno 11F 5G Design, Specifications Leak; May Debut in India as Oppo F25
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Galaxy AI
  10. Apple's New 15-Storey Office in Bengaluru Will House Up to 1,200 Employees
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade Flat, Most Cryptocurrencies Record Losses
  2. Samsung's Galaxy AI Features to Land on Galaxy S23 Series, Latest Foldable, Tablets: Report
  3. Direct-to-Mobile Broadcasting Trails for Streaming Without SIM, Internet Connection in 19 Cities Soon
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring Teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: What to Expect
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India Announced
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Come With Google's Gemini AI Capabilities
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched
  8. Circle to Search Is Google’s New Way to Get More Information Right Where You Are
  9. Google Chrome Incognito Mode Warning Updated After Long-Disputed Tracking Lawsuit
  10. US Supreme Court Rejects Appeals From Apple, Epic Games Over App Store Antitrust Ruling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »