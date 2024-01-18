Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India Announced

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is promised to receive seven Android OS upgrades and seven years of security patches.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 January 2024 10:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra Price in India Announced

Samsung Galaxy S24 (left), Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 200-megapixel main camera
  • The handset is available with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage
  • Galaxy S24 series pre-orders begin today

Samsung Galaxy S24 series — comprising the Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra — were launched by the company on Wednesday. The latest flagship smartphones from the South Korean tech conglomerate are equipped with up to 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Displays and up to 200-megapixel rear cameras. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra model is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. All three handsets in the series run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and will get seven Android OS upgrades and seven years of security patches, matching Google's support window for the Pixel 8 series of phones.

Samsung has touted some of the features available on the Galaxy S24 series and many of these are powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The smartphones features a ProVisual Engine that enables features like generative AI edits for images, a new Instant Slow-mo feature, and Super HDR support in third-party apps.

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra price in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also sold in 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants priced at Rs. 1,39,999 and Rs. 1,59,999, respectively. The handset will be available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black colour options. Those buying the phone online will get to also choose from three exclusive colours - Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange.

The company will sell the Galaxy S24 in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB models priced at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively. Meanwhile, you can get the Galaxy S24+ in a 12GB + 256GB configuration priced at Rs. 99,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,09,999. The Galaxy S24 will be available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black colours, whereas the the Galaxy S24+ will be offered in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black only. The phones are also available in Sapphire Blue and Jade Green colours, but these are only available online.

Pre-booking for all Galaxy S24 models start today across online and retail stores. Customers pre-booking the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S24+ will get benefits worth Rs. 22,000. The benefits include a free upgrade to 512GB storage option if you pre-book the 256GB option. You also get Rs. 12,000 upgrade bonus. The Galaxy S24 will get benefits worth Rs. 15,000 that include an upgrade bonus only.

Samsung is also offering a free Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs. 4,999 to those who pre-book the Galaxy S24 series during the Samsung Live event on the official India website that starts at 12pm today.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.8-inch quad-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz-120Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip paired with 12GB of RAM.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a quad camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and an f/3.4 aperture, and a 10-megapixel camera and an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

You get up to 1TB of storage on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The smartphone offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. the handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for charging at 45W — the charging brick is sold separately. It features Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare support. The phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and measures 162.3x79x8.6mm and weighs 233g.

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ specifications

Both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ share some specifications in common with the Galaxy S24 Ultra model. The standard model sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ screen, while the Galaxy S24+ has a 6.7-inch quad-HD+ display — both phones offer the same display features as the Ultra model. The company is yet to reveal the processor that will power the Galaxy S24 and S24+. These handsets will be equipped with 8GB and 12GB of RAM, respectively.

Samsung has equipped both handsets with a 50-megapixel wide-angle-camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphones have the same selfie camera as the Galaxy S24 Ultra model.

Both models offer up to 512GB of inbuilt storage and offer the same connectivity options as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with one exception — these models support Wi-Fi 6E networks. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ pack 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh batteries with 25W and 45W wired charging support, respectively. They also offer IP68 support for dust and water resistance. The standard model measures 147x70.6x7.6mm and weighs 167g, while the S24+ model measures 158.5x75.9x7.7mm and measures 196g.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
