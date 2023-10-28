iQoo 12 series is scheduled to launch on November 7. The lineup is said to include a base and a pro model. The company has confirmed the processor details of the handsets previously. Other details of the upcoming smartphones have been doing rounds of the rumour mills over the past few weeks. Ahead of the release of the series, a company official revealed the design of the iQoo 12 Pro model's BMW M Motorsport edition. Camera details of the phone have also been teased.

In a Weibo post, an iQoo official revealed the design of the upcoming iQoo 12 Pro's BMW M Motorsport edition model. The phone is seen in a white colour option with small stripes of the BMW colours - blue, black and red, engraved in the bottom left corner of the back panel. An inscription on the camera island claims to offer zooming capabilities of up to 100x.

The triple rear camera units of the iQoo 12 Pro are placed within a slightly raised rectangular camera module with rounded edges. The LED flash unit is placed outside the camera island in a vertical fashion.

According to another Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the iQoo 12 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with a periscope telephoto lens that is said to offer up to 3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The phone is also expected to have a primary OmniVision OV50H sensor and a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with a 15mm ultrawide lens.

According to earlier coverage, the iQoo 12 series models are confirmed to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya teased the launch of the iQoo 12 5G model in the country.

The iQoo 12 lineup is expected to feature Samsung E7 AMOLED displays with a resolution of 2K and is said to get better gaming graphics that could support games like PUBG Mobile, PUBG New State, Genshin Impact, and League of Legends Mobile at 144 frames per second.

The base iQoo 12 could be backed by a 4,880mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. On the other hand, the iQoo 12 Pro is likely to pack a larger 4,980mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

