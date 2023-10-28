Technology News

iQoo 12 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition Design Revealed Ahead of November 7 Launch

The iQoo 12 Pro series is expected to come with a base and a pro model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 October 2023 15:24 IST
iQoo 12 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition Design Revealed Ahead of November 7 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ @GalanV

iQoo 12 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition is seen in a white colour variant

  • iQoo 12 series will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The lineup could offer up to up to 24GB of RAM
  • The iQoo 12 Pro is said to offer up to 100x zoom
iQoo 12 series is scheduled to launch on November 7. The lineup is said to include a base and a pro model. The company has confirmed the processor details of the handsets previously. Other details of the upcoming smartphones have been doing rounds of the rumour mills over the past few weeks. Ahead of the release of the series, a company official revealed the design of the iQoo 12 Pro model's BMW M Motorsport edition. Camera details of the phone have also been teased.

In a Weibo post, an iQoo official revealed the design of the upcoming iQoo 12 Pro's BMW M Motorsport edition model. The phone is seen in a white colour option with small stripes of the BMW colours - blue, black and red, engraved in the bottom left corner of the back panel. An inscription on the camera island claims to offer zooming capabilities of up to 100x.

The triple rear camera units of the iQoo 12 Pro are placed within a slightly raised rectangular camera module with rounded edges. The LED flash unit is placed outside the camera island in a vertical fashion.

According to another Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the iQoo 12 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with a periscope telephoto lens that is said to offer up to 3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The phone is also expected to have a primary OmniVision OV50H sensor and a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with a 15mm ultrawide lens.

According to earlier coverage, the iQoo 12 series models are confirmed to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya teased the launch of the iQoo 12 5G model in the country.

The iQoo 12 lineup is expected to feature Samsung E7 AMOLED displays with a resolution of 2K and is said to get better gaming graphics that could support games like PUBG Mobile, PUBG New State, Genshin Impact, and League of Legends Mobile at 144 frames per second.

The base iQoo 12 could be backed by a 4,880mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. On the other hand, the iQoo 12 Pro is likely to pack a larger 4,980mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 Pro design renders, iQoo 12 Pro specifications, iQoo 12 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition, iQoo 12 series launch, iQoo 12 Pro launch, iQoo, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
 
 

