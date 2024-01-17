Honor 90 5G was launched in India in September 2023. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired SuperCharge technology support. The dual SIM-supported handset ships with Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1. Now, HTech CEO Madhav Sheth has announced that the handset is compatible with Jio eSIM connectivity in India. The company has yet to confirm whether the phone will eventually support eSIMs from other network providers in the country.

In a post on X, Sheth confirmed that the Honor 90 5G is now compatible with Jio eSIM in India. In one of the images he shared, we see that an eSIM can be used alongside a physical SIM on the handset. The phone appears to be running on a 4G Jio network, in the image.

Get unlimited connectivity with eSIM on your HONOR 90 and stay connected seamlessly. #HONOR90 pic.twitter.com/XNP6ZNzTkC — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) January 17, 2024

It is unclear whether the eSIM support extended to the Honor 90 5G also covers 5G connectivity. The company has also not clarified if it plans to partner with other telecom operators in India to extend eSIM support to other providers.

At launch, the Honor 90 5G was priced at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants, respectively. Currently, it can be bought for as low as Rs. 28,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024. The Amazon sale ends January 19.

The Honor 90 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The phone sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The triple rear camera system of the phone includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel shooter. The front camera, on the other hand, carries a 50-megapixel sensor.

