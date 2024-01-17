Technology News

Honor 90 5G Gets Jio eSIM Connectivity Support in India, No Word on Other Providers

Honor 90 5G sports a 200-megapixel main camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 January 2024 17:25 IST
Honor 90 5G Gets Jio eSIM Connectivity Support in India, No Word on Other Providers

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 5G is offered in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colours

Highlights
  • Honor 90 5G ships with Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1
  • The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel
  • The Honor 90 5G supports 30W wired fast charging

Honor 90 5G was launched in India in September 2023. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired SuperCharge technology support. The dual SIM-supported handset ships with Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1. Now, HTech CEO Madhav Sheth has announced that the handset is compatible with Jio eSIM connectivity in India. The company has yet to confirm whether the phone will eventually support eSIMs from other network providers in the country.

In a post on X, Sheth confirmed that the Honor 90 5G is now compatible with Jio eSIM in India. In one of the images he shared, we see that an eSIM can be used alongside a physical SIM on the handset. The phone appears to be running on a 4G Jio network, in the image.

It is unclear whether the eSIM support extended to the Honor 90 5G also covers 5G connectivity. The company has also not clarified if it plans to partner with other telecom operators in India to extend eSIM support to other providers.

At launch, the Honor 90 5G was priced at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants, respectively. Currently, it can be bought for as low as Rs. 28,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024. The Amazon sale ends January 19.

The Honor 90 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The phone sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The triple rear camera system of the phone includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel shooter. The front camera, on the other hand, carries a 50-megapixel sensor.

Honor 90

Honor 90

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight and Decent build quality
  • Good Display
  • Decent performance
  • Good front camera performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks 3.5mm Jack
  • Free of cost 30W charger is not enough
  • Weak details in night shots
  • MRP is Overpriced
Read detailed Honor 90 review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
