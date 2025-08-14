The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in June announced a cost-effective and more seamless travel solution for frequent commuters in India. Dubbed the FASTag Annual Pass, it operates on the existing FASTag infrastructure. This essentially means citizens with non-commercial cars, jeeps, and vans can travel seamlessly on national highways and national expressways without the hassle of frequent toll deductions. The FASTag Annual Pass will come into effect in India on August 15, commemorating the country's 79th Independence Day.

Fastag Annual Pass: What Is It?

According to the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), the FASTag Annual Pass allows free passage of non-commercial and private cars, jeeps, and vans on designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE).

According to MoRTH, fee plazas on expressways, state highways, and other similar facilities operated by the state government will not be covered under the new pass. It will come into effect on August 15.

“This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction”, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said in a statement.

The Annual Pass will be applicable for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes earlier. As per IHMCL's guidelines, each crossing of the toll counts as one trip at point-based fee plazas. Meanwhile, one pair of entry and exit will count as one trip at the closing toll plazas.

FASTag Annual Pass: How Much Does It Cost?

The FASTag Annual Pass is priced at Rs. 3,000 in India for the base year 2025-26. The pass will be activated post verification of the eligibility of the vehicle and the FASTag associated with it.

Since it is integrated with the existing FASTag infrastructure, commuters who have already purchased a FASTag are not required to purchase a new one to avail of the Annual Pass.

As per the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, the annual cost of crossing a toll averages between Rs. 80 – Rs. 100. However, those who purchase an Annual Pass will be able to benefit from savings, with the toll price lowering to just Rs. 15. In total, they can save up to Rs. 7,000 per year in toll costs.

How to Buy a FASTag Annual Pass

IHMCL says the FASTag Annual Pass can be activated on the existing FASTag, provided it meets the required criteria. This includes three conditions:

Being properly affixed to the vehicle's windshield Linked to a valid Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) Not blacklisted

The FASTag Annual Pass can be purchased through the Rajmargyatra mobile app, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. It is also available via the official National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website. Here's how to buy the FASTag Annual Pass:

Install the Rajmark Yatra app on your mobile device or navigate to the NHAI website Log in with your mobile number, enter your vehicle, and FASTag details Confirm your eligibility by glossing over the mandatory criteria Pay the Rs. 3,000 fee through one of the provided payment gateways

According to IHMCL, the FASTag Annual Pass will be activated upon successful confirmation of payment. The applicant will also receive an SMS alert once activation is done for their vehicle. Activation and renewal of the FASTag-based pass will also be made available via the Rajmarg Yatra app and official NHAI and MoRTH websites.

FAQs:

Q. Which vehicles are eligible for the FASTag Annual Pass?

As per MoRTH, the FASTag Annual Pass is only applicable for private, non-commercial vehicles. This includes Cars, Jeeps, and Vans, which are registered on the VAHAN database. Using it on any commercial vehicle will result in immediate deactivation without any notice.

Q. What counts as a single trip under the Annual Pass?

For point-based fee plazas, each crossing of the fee plaza counts as one trip. Meanwhile, a round trip (to and fro) counts as two trips. On the other hand, one pair of entry and exit at closed toll plazas with a closed toll counts as one trip.

Q. Do I need to buy a new FASTag for the Annual Pass?

No, you do not need to purchase a new FASTag for the Annual Pass. It can be activated on your existing FASTag, provided it is properly affixed on your windshield, linked to your VRN, and not blacklisted.

Q. Can I transfer my FASTag Annual Pass to another vehicle?

No, the FASTag Annual Pass is non-transferable. According to MoRTH guidelines, it is only valid on the vehicle to which it is registered and affixed. Using it on another car will result in deactivation.

Q. Is the FASTag Annual Pass mandatory?

The FASTag Annual Pass is not mandatory. According to IHMCL, the existing FASTag infrastructure will remain available for regular transactions.