Realme P4 5G Series Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Realme P4 5G and P4 Pro 5G are scheduled to launch in India later this month.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 August 2025 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4 Pro 5G will come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup

  • Realme P4 5G series might contain two handsets
  • Realme P4 5G and P4 Pro 5G will come
  • The company will launch the handsets later this month
Realme P4 5G and P4 Pro 5G are scheduled to debut in India on August 20. The lineup is expected to contain two handsets, as previously hinted by a company executive. After teasing a few specifications of the phone, the company has now revealed the camera configuration of the upcoming Realme P4 5G series. The soon-to-launch phones will come with a dual rear camera setup. The standard model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chip, whereas the Realme P4 Pro 5G will come with a Snapdragon chipset.

Realme P4 5G, Realme P4 Pro 5G Camera Specifications

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the upcoming Realme P4 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 sensor with optical image stabilisation. On the front, it will feature a 50-megapixel OV50D selfie camera. The phone will also be capable of recording 4K video at 60fps. It will also allow users to record 4K resolution HDR videos at 30fps.

The company says the Pro model will ship with “advanced” Hypershot Architecture with Ultra Steady video and AI motion stabilisation. The company will also offer AI Travel Snap and AI Landscape features when shooting in the AI Snap Mode. 

The standard Realme P4 5G features a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. The phone is capable of shooting 4K videos, with similar AI camera features as the Realme P4 Pro variant. On the front, it will come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme P4 5G, P4 Pro 5G Key Specifications (Expected)

In the past, Realme also confirmed several key specifications of the upcoming handset. Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, the Realme P4 Pro 5G will feature a dedicated HyperVision AI GPU. A 7,000 sq mm AirFlow VC cooling system will handle internal temperatures while gaming.

The phone will be 7.68mm thick. It will also pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The phone will also support 10W reverse charging. The company says the phone offers over eight hours of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gameplay at 90fps.

The Pro variant's HyperGlow AMOLED 4D Curve+ screen refreshes at 144Hz and has a peak brightness of 6,500 nits of local peak brightness, an HDR10+ certification, and support for 4,320Hz high-frequency dimming. Eye protection features of the Realme P4 Pro 5G's display have been certified by TÜV Rheinland.

On the other hand, the standard Realme P4 5G will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, along with a dedicated Pixelworks chip. It is confirmed to sport a 6.77-inch HyperGlow AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness in some scenarios. The screen will also support 3,840Hz of pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming, hardware-level blue light, and flicker reduction.

The Realme P4 5G will pack a 7,000mAh Titan battery, which will support 80W fast charging. It is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of BGMI gameplay. The upcoming handset's battery is also claimed to charge about 50 percent in 25 minutes. It will also come with reverse charging, AI smart charging, and bypass charging support. The Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G will share the same cooling system.

Further reading: Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G, Realme P4 Series, Realme P4 Series launch in India, Realme P4 Series price in India, Realme P4 Series specifications, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Google Reportedly Working on Adding Support for Full-Range of Canvas Tools in Gemini’s Android App

