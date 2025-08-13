The FASTag Annual Pass will be rolled out for commuters in India on August 15, commemorating the 79th Independence Day. It was first announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in June as a cost-effective and more seamless travel solution for frequent commuters. The FASTag-based Annual Pass can be purchased with a one-time payment for non-commercial private cars, jeeps, and vans, eliminating the need to pay frequent tolls on national highways.

From price and benefits to a step-by-step guide on how to buy, here is everything you need to know about the FASTag Annual Pass.

FASTag Annual Pass: Price in India, Benefits

The FASTag Annual Pass will come into effect beginning August 15, as per MoRTH. It is priced at Rs. 3,000 and is valid for up to 200 trips or up to a period of one year from the date of activation, whichever comes earlier. Notably, crossing one toll will be considered as a single trip. Thus, the Annual Pass will be applicable for crossing 200 toll plazas.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said that the average cost of crossing a toll today comes between Rs. 80 – Rs. 100. However, commuters who purchase the FASTag Annual Pass will see it reduced to just Rs. 15. In total, they will be able to save up to Rs. 7,000 in toll costs, as per the minister.h

However, please note that the FASTag Annual Pass is only valid on national highways and national expressways. According to MoRTH, fee plazas on expressways, state highways, and other similar facilities, which are operated by the state government, will not be covered under the new pass. Commuters will have to pay a toll through their existing FASTag.

FASTag Annual Pass: How to Buy

The FASTag Annual Pass works on the existing FASTag infrastructure. Thus, citizens who have already purchased and affixed a FASTag will not be required to buy the Annual Pass separately. It can be activated on the existing FASTag, provided it meets the required criteria.

This includes being properly affixed on the vehicle's windshield, linked to a valid Vehicle Registration Number (VRN), and not being blacklisted.

Commuters can purchase the FASTag Annual Pass through the Rajmargyatra mobile app, available on both Android and iOS. Alternatively, they can also head over to the official National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website for the same.

How to Buy FASTag Annual Pass

Install the Rajmark Yatra app on your mobile device or navigate to the NHAI website Log in with your mobile number, enter your vehicle, and FASTag details Confirm your eligibility by glossing over the mandatory criteria Pay the Rs. 3,000 fee through one of the provided payment gateways Once payment is completed, the Annual Pass will automatically be linked to your existing FASTag. You will also receive a confirmation via SMS once it is activated for your vehicle

Do note that the FASTag Annual Pass is non-transferable and is only valid for the car on which it is affixed and registered. As per MoRTH, the pass will be deactivated if it is used on another vehicle

FASTag Annual Pass FAQs:

Q. Where can I buy the FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass can be activated through the Rajmargyatra mobile app on Android and iOS, and the NHAI website.

Q. How much does the FASTag Annual Pass cost, and what is its validity?

The FASTag Annual Pass is priced at Rs. 3,000. It will be valid for up to 200 trips or up to a period of one year from the date of activation, whichever comes earlier.