Technology News
English Edition

Independence Day 2025: FASTag Annual Pass Price Breakdown

FASTag Annual Pass could help you save at least Rs. 1,080 every year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 August 2025 15:00 IST
Independence Day 2025: FASTag Annual Pass Price Breakdown

Photo Credit: Press Trust of India

FASTag Annual Pass will be valid for up to 200 trips or a year, whichever is earlier

Highlights
  • FASTag Annual Pass launch is part of the Independence Day celebrations
  • FASTag Annual Pass is best suited for frequent travellers
  • There is also a monthly FASTag pass available
Advertisement

FASTag Annual Pass is scheduled to roll out on August 15, on Independence Day. The new pass allows convenient passage for all private vehicles, but not commercial vehicles and goods carriers. The new pass will be valid for a year or 200 trips, whichever is earlier. It enables thoroughfare on national highways and expressways. Currently, car owners have to pay a toll at each plaza they pass through. With this new FASTag Annual Pass, this requirement will be eliminated. This could ensure a smoother travel experience for commuters who frequently travel between different cities.

FASTag Annual Pass Price in India vs Monthly Pass

The FASTag Annual Pass is priced at Rs. 3,000. Currently, drivers and car owners who frequently use the national highways and expressways only have the option to buy a monthly pass. If you were to buy this each month, you would have to shell out Rs. 4,080 every year.

The new pass covers unlimited travel on all national highways and expressways for one year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. On the other hand, the FASTag Monthly Pass costs Rs. 340 is only valid for one toll plaza, limited to a certain radius.

Hence, the new FASTag Annual Pass, coming into effect on August 15, would allow you to save at least Rs. 1,080 every year, in comparison with a monthly pass. It would enable even more savings in comparison with not using any FASTag pass, which could end up being a very expensive affair, if you travel outside your city on a regular basis.

FASTag Annual Pass Benefits, Features

Frequent travellers, long-distance commuters, tourists, people who often go on road trips, and individuals, like sales representatives, delivery drivers, and others travelling for business, will stand to benefit the most from the rollout of the Rs. 3,000 FASTag Annual Pass.

Apart from money, the FASTag Annual Pass will also help you save time, offering greater convenience to travellers as you would have to top up your FASTag only once a year. It would also eliminate the need for you to keep track of the deductions made at every toll plaza. On top of this, you will not have to worry about incorrect or erroneous deductions being made.

FASTag Annual Pass Eligibility

The FASTag Annual Pass is available for select types of vehicles. Only private car, jeep, and van owners will be able to buy it. If a commercial vehicle or a goods carrier uses the same, its FASTag will be deactivated immediately without notice, according to the FASTag website.

It is important to note that the FASTag Annual Pass will be non-transferable and will only be valid for the vehicle it has been registered against. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also highlighted that the annual pass will be deactivated if another vehicle is found using the pass. If you want to know how to buy a FASTag Annual Pass, you can read our guide on Gadgets 360 which takes you through each and every step.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: FASTag Annual Pass, FASTag Annual Pass Apply, FASTag Annual Pass Benefits, FASTag Annual Pass FAQs, FASTag Annual Pass Launch, FASTag Annual Pass Launch Date, fastag annual pass online, Fastag Annual Pass Online Apply, Fastag Annual Pass Scheme, FASTag Annual Pass Recharge, FASTag Annual Pass Price, FASTag Annual Pass Validity, FASTag
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Acer India Launches New Laptop Manufacturing Facility in Puducherry, Says Committed to Make in India Mission
Apple Responds After Elon Musk Alleges Favourism to OpenAI, Says App Store ‘Free of Bias’: Report

Related Stories

Independence Day 2025: FASTag Annual Pass Price Breakdown
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. Vijay Sales Freedom Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone 16 Pro Max and More
  3. This Is When Apple Can Announce September Event
  4. Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K Review: A Solid Choice for Your Car
  5. iPhone 17 Air in Sky Blue Colourway Appears in a Video Online
  6. Independence Day 2025: FASTag Annual Pass Price Breakdown
  7. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 25,000 in India
  8. iQOO 15 Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon's Next Color Kindle Leaked Hinting "Petit Color" Could Be a Cheaper Alternative
  2. iPhone 17 Series Launch Countdown Begins: This Is When Apple Can Announce September Event
  3. Samsung’s Display-Less AI Smartglasses are Reportedly Delayed to Next Year
  4. Vivo T4 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  5. Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Sale: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and More
  6. iPhone 17 Air Dummy in Sky Blue Colourway Shown in a Video Online; Reveals Design
  7. Gemini App for Android Gets a ChatGPT-Like Privacy Feature and Personalised Responses
  8. iQOO 15 Launch Timeline Leaked; May Pack 2K Samsung AMOLED Display, Gaming Chip
  9. Google Photos’ Remix Feature Uses AI to Turn Your Photos Into Artistic Styles: How to Use It
  10. Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro Camera Upgrades Leaked; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »