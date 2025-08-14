Independence Day 2025: FASTag Annual Pass Price Breakdown

FASTag Annual Pass is scheduled to roll out on August 15, on Independence Day. The new pass allows convenient passage for all private vehicles, but not commercial vehicles and goods carriers. The new pass will be valid for a year or 200 trips, whichever is earlier. It enables thoroughfare on national highways and expressways. Currently, car owners have to pay a toll at each plaza they pass through. With this new FASTag Annual Pass, this requirement will be eliminated. This could ensure a smoother travel experience for commuters who frequently travel between different cities.

FASTag Annual Pass Price in India vs Monthly Pass

The FASTag Annual Pass is priced at Rs. 3,000. Currently, drivers and car owners who frequently use the national highways and expressways only have the option to buy a monthly pass. If you were to buy this each month, you would have to shell out Rs. 4,080 every year.

The new pass covers unlimited travel on all national highways and expressways for one year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. On the other hand, the FASTag Monthly Pass costs Rs. 340 is only valid for one toll plaza, limited to a certain radius.

Hence, the new FASTag Annual Pass, coming into effect on August 15, would allow you to save at least Rs. 1,080 every year, in comparison with a monthly pass. It would enable even more savings in comparison with not using any FASTag pass, which could end up being a very expensive affair, if you travel outside your city on a regular basis.

FASTag Annual Pass Benefits, Features

Frequent travellers, long-distance commuters, tourists, people who often go on road trips, and individuals, like sales representatives, delivery drivers, and others travelling for business, will stand to benefit the most from the rollout of the Rs. 3,000 FASTag Annual Pass.

Apart from money, the FASTag Annual Pass will also help you save time, offering greater convenience to travellers as you would have to top up your FASTag only once a year. It would also eliminate the need for you to keep track of the deductions made at every toll plaza. On top of this, you will not have to worry about incorrect or erroneous deductions being made.

FASTag Annual Pass Eligibility

The FASTag Annual Pass is available for select types of vehicles. Only private car, jeep, and van owners will be able to buy it. If a commercial vehicle or a goods carrier uses the same, its FASTag will be deactivated immediately without notice, according to the FASTag website.

It is important to note that the FASTag Annual Pass will be non-transferable and will only be valid for the vehicle it has been registered against. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also highlighted that the annual pass will be deactivated if another vehicle is found using the pass. If you want to know how to buy a FASTag Annual Pass, you can read our guide on Gadgets 360 which takes you through each and every step.