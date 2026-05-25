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Apple Could Be Developing New Beats or AirPods Headphones, FCC Filing Suggests

The filing reveals an unreleased pair of Apple over-ear headphones, but little else.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 14:28 IST
Apple Could Be Developing New Beats or AirPods Headphones, FCC Filing Suggests

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched the Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones in July 2023

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Highlights
  • Apple kept most product details confidential in the filing
  • Industry watchers suspect the device could join the Beats lineup
  • The model number does not match recent AirPods Max releases
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Apple could be preparing another addition to its wireless audio lineup, according to newly surfaced regulatory documents in the United States. The certification records reference a headphone model that Apple has yet to announce publicly. Although the filing confirms that the device has entered the regulatory approval process, it reveals little about the product itself. The discovery has nevertheless sparked fresh speculation about Apple's upcoming audio hardware plans.

FCC Documents Hint at New Apple Audio Product in Development

According to a report by MacRumors, documents recently published in the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database reveal an unannounced Apple product with the model number A3577. The filing describes the device as Bluetooth over-ear headphones, indicating that Apple is testing a new headset ahead of a potential launch.

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The available documents identify Apple as the applicant, list the FCC ID as BCGA3577, and include limited technical information. Regulatory records also indicate that the headset includes an integrated battery, wireless connectivity, and a microphone.

Apple has withheld much of the supporting documentation from public view under a confidentiality request. As a result, key details about the product's specifications and features remain unknown. One of the few released illustrations only shows the placement of the FCC label on an ear cup and offers no clues about the headphone's appearance.

The model number provides little indication of where the device fits within Apple's audio portfolio. A3577 does not closely match the identifiers used for recent AirPods Max models, including A3454, A3184, and A2096. At the same time, Apple uses similar numbering conventions across both AirPods and Beats products, making it difficult to determine which brand the headphones belong to.

That uncertainty has fuelled speculation about a possible Beats release. There have been no recent reports suggesting that Apple is preparing another AirPods Max refresh, leading some observers to look instead at the Beats lineup.

In particular, the Beats Studio Pro has emerged as a potential candidate for an update. Apple launched the over-ear headphones in July 2023, making them one of the older models currently sold under the Beats brand. The Beats Solo 4 arrived more recently in April 2024. While the FCC filing does not directly link A3577 to a successor to the Studio Pro, the product's age has led some observers to speculate that Apple could be preparing a refresh.

Apple has not disclosed when the headphones could debut. For now, the FCC filing confirms only that an unreleased over-ear model is undergoing regulatory review.

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Further reading: AirPods Max, Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4, Apple, Beats
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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