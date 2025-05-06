Realme GT 7 was launched in China last month and it is officially teased to make its way to the Indian market soon. The company has shared a teaser around the phone's impending arrival and it is expected to debut as part of the Realme GT 7 series, which may include another model, too — the Realme GT 7T. As per a report, both of the upcoming Realme phones were also spotted on a certification site, which further confirms their imminent debut in India.

Realme GT 7 Series India Launch Teased

Realme India teased the launch of the Realme GT 7 series in the country via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The accompanying image carries the tagline, “Power that never stops”, which suggests that the lineup could feature high performance chipsets especially to cater to the gaming needs. However, the post only says “Coming Soon” and does not carry any details about the series' potential launch timeline.

A microsite dedicated for the phone's launch on Amazon says that the Realme GT 7 series has been co-tested with Krafton, the developer behind the popular online multiplayer battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Realme claims that the phones can deliver 120 fps BGMI gameplay for up to six hours.

BIS Certification

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 7 series was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, with the listing revealing the two models that are expected to debut (via XpertPick). The Realme GT 7 and the Realme GT 7T may come with the model numbers RMX5061 and RMX5085, respectively.

While the listing does not carry any other details about the purported devices' specifications, it does hint towards their imminent launch in India, joining the Realme GT 7 Pro that debuted in November as part of the company's flagship gaming-centric lineup.

However, the India model may not be a direct adoption of the Realme GT 7's China variant. Past reports suggest that the Realme GT 7 variant confirmed to launch in India may feature a Dimensity 9300+ chip. This indicates the phone may be a rebadged version of the Realme Neo 7, which was launched in December.

