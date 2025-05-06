Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models Reportedly Listed on BIS Ahead of Debut

Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models Reportedly Listed on BIS Ahead of Debut

The company's upcoming lineup may include Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 09:26 IST
Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models Reportedly Listed on BIS Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 India variant is said to be a rebadged version of Realme Neo 7 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 series is officially teased to launch in India
  • Realme GT 7 and GT 7T were reportedly spotted on the BIS website
  • India variant of Realme GT 7 may be a rebadged Realme Neo 7
Advertisement

Realme GT 7 was launched in China last month and it is officially teased to make its way to the Indian market soon. The company has shared a teaser around the phone's impending arrival and it is expected to debut as part of the Realme GT 7 series, which may include another model, too  — the Realme GT 7T. As per a report, both of the upcoming Realme phones were also spotted on a certification site, which further confirms their imminent debut in India.

Realme GT 7 Series India Launch Teased

Realme India teased the launch of the Realme GT 7 series in the country via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The accompanying image carries the tagline, “Power that never stops”, which suggests that the lineup could feature high performance chipsets especially to cater to the gaming needs. However, the post only says “Coming Soon” and does not carry any details about the series' potential launch timeline.

A microsite dedicated for the phone's launch on Amazon says that the Realme GT 7 series has been co-tested with Krafton, the developer behind the popular online multiplayer battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Realme claims that the phones can deliver 120 fps BGMI gameplay for up to six hours.

BIS Certification

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 7 series was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, with the listing revealing the two models that are expected to debut (via XpertPick). The Realme GT 7 and the Realme GT 7T may come with the model numbers RMX5061 and RMX5085, respectively.

While the listing does not carry any other details about the purported devices' specifications, it does hint towards their imminent launch in India, joining the Realme GT 7 Pro that debuted in November as part of the company's flagship gaming-centric lineup.

However, the India model may not be a direct adoption of the Realme GT 7's China variant. Past reports suggest that the Realme GT 7 variant confirmed to launch in India may feature a Dimensity 9300+ chip. This indicates the phone may be a rebadged version of the Realme Neo 7, which was launched in December.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Excellent battery life (China model)
  • 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 7 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, Realme GT 7 India launch, Realme GT 7 specifications, Realme GT 7T Specifications, Realme, Realme GT 7 series
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Dubai's MBS Global Investments to Build $9 Billion Financial Hub in the Maldives: Report

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models Reportedly Listed on BIS Ahead of Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s' New Teaser Showcases Design, Colour Options
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Leaked
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  4. Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models May Debut
  5. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Surfaces on Certification Site
  6. Diplomat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch John Abraham's Political Thriller Online?
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Production Reportedly Begins
  8. Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Apple Will Appeal Contempt Ruling in Epic Games Case Over App Store
  10. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Teased, Will Go on Sale via Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Will Appeal Contempt Ruling in Epic Games Case Over App Store
  2. US Seeks Breakup of Google's Ad-Tech Products After Judge Finds Illegal Monopoly
  3. OnePlus 13s Design Fully Revealed in New Teaser; Confirmed to Debut in Two Colour Options
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Moniker Surfaces Online; Launch Timeline, Key Features Tipped
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, Moto AI Suite Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models Reportedly Listed on BIS Ahead of Debut
  7. Ancient Praise for Pharaoh Ramesses II Found on Paris Obelisk, Egyptologist Claims
  8. NASA’s New Space Telescope Starts Mapping to Reveal Universe’s Deep Mysteries
  9. Soviet Venus Probe Cosmos 482 Expected to Reenter Earth After 52 Years in Orbit
  10. AI Researchers Secretly Used Reddit to Test Chatbot Persuasion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »