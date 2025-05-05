Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Can Reportedly Use Content to Train Search AI Even If Publishers Opt Out

Google Can Reportedly Use Content to Train Search AI Even If Publishers Opt Out

A Google executive reportedly testified in court that it can use content to train AI for search products, even if publishers have opted out.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2025 18:20 IST
Google Can Reportedly Use Content to Train Search AI Even If Publishers Opt Out

Photo Credit: Pexels/Pixabay

The executive’s testimony was part of the US Justice Department’s antitrust case against Google

Highlights
  • Google DeepMind AI models reportedly respect opt-outs
  • The AI products of Google Search include AI Overviews and AI Mode
  • Google Search manages content via the robots.txt web standard
Advertisement

Google Search products can reportedly use content from publishers even if they have opted out of artificial intelligence (AI) training. As per the report, a Google DeepMind executive revealed the information during a testimony in the company's ongoing antitrust case against the US Justice Department. The executive reportedly highlighted that such content is not used in the AI models developed by DeepMind. The Mountain View-based tech giant reportedly explained that content for search is managed by a separate mechanism that uses the robots.txt web standard.

Google Follows Different for AI Models, Search Products

According to a Bloomberg report, Eli Collins, the Vice President of Product at Google DeepMind, confirmed that the rules for adhering to publishers' decision to opt out from AI training are different for AI models from DeepMind and the company's Search products.

Attorney representing the Department of Justice in the antitrust case, Diana Aguilar, reportedly produced a document highlighting that 80 billion out of 160 billion tokens used to train Google's AI models came from content that publishers had opted out of AI training. Collins reportedly responded that DeepMind's models do not use the content once a publisher has opted out of AI training.

However, when Aguilar reportedly questioned if the Gemini AI model could use the same content if it was put inside the Search product, Collins confirmed that as “correct,” as long as the use case was within Search. Notably, this would include Gemini models powering Google's AI Overviews and recently launched AI Mode.

This means traditional opt-out methods aren't enough to keep Google from using content from publishers. The tech giant had updated its privacy policy in June 2023 to reflect that it will use all publicly available Internet data to train its language models. Here, publicly available Internet data refers to any website that does not have a paywall or mandatory sign-up pages, restricting its access to the public.

A Google spokesperson later told Bloomberg that the rules for Search-based AI tools are different, as publishers can “only decline having their data used in Search AI if they opt out of being indexed for search.” Publishers can do this by disabling the robots.txt web standard that allows Google's crawler bots to access the content to index it in search results.

However, this would also ensure that these web pages do not show up when a user uses Google's search engine to search for a topic. This effectively leaves publishers with no option but to accept the company training its AI models on said data.

The ongoing antitrust case is attempting to prove that Google has a monopoly in the search and AI space. Amit Mehta, a US District Judge presiding over the case, is being urged by the Department of Justice to force the tech giant to sell Google Chrome and to share the data that it uses to generate search results. However, no such measure has been suggested for the company's AI products.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Search, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google DeepMind
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Earbuds and Headphones During the Sale

Related Stories

Google Can Reportedly Use Content to Train Search AI Even If Publishers Opt Out
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Review: Nearly Perfect
  2. Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date, Design and Colourways Revealed
  3. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Surfaces on Certification Site
  4. GTA 6 Developers Didn't Think the Game's 2025 Launch Window Was Real
  5. Apple May Choose a Staggered Release Schedule for Its iPhone 18 Lineup
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Production Reportedly Begins
  7. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Teased, Will Go on Sale via Amazon
  8. Lava Yuva Star 2 With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display Debuts in India
  9. Motorola Edge 70 Render Surfaces, Showcasing Likely Design Changes
  10. Samsung Galaxy Device Users Report Poor Battery Life After One UI 7 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Dubai's MBS Global Investments to Build $9 Billion Financial Hub in the Maldives: Report
  2. AI-Driven Automation Could Threaten 40 Percent of Jobs Globally, UN Experts Claim
  3. Realme C75 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Rockstar Games Employees Reportedly Believed GTA 6 Delay Was 'Inevitable'
  5. Binance Partners With Kyrgyz Republic to Introduce Crypto Payments, Increase Web3 Awareness
  6. Lava Yuva Star 2 With 6.75-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Set to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased Ahead of Debut
  8. Google Can Reportedly Use Content to Train Search AI Even If Publishers Opt Out
  9. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Reportedly Spotted on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  10. Diplomat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch John Abraham's Political Thriller Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »