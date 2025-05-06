iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ could arrive as an addition to the existing iQOO Neo 10 series in China. A tipster suggested the moniker of the purported handset, while another hinted at its probable launch timeline and expected key specifications. The standard iQOO Neo 10 and the Neo 10 Pro were launched in the country in November 2024. The rumoured smartphone is tipped to be the top-of-the-line variant with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Notably, the company is gearing up to introduce the iQOO Neo 10 handset in India.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Launch Timeline, Key Features (Expected)

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ moniker was suggested by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) recently. Although the main post is about a different device, the tipster suggests the name in a reply to another Weibo user's comment on the post. The leaker added that the iQOO Neo 10 series will not see any "S" branded handsets.

Notably, the preceding generation of handsets included the iQOO Neo 9s Pro and the Neo 9s Pro+, which were unveiled in China last year, in May and July, respectively.

Another tipster, Experience More (translated from Chinese), claimed in a Weibo post that the rumoured iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ could launch by May. The handset, reportedly carrying the model number Vivo V2463A, has appeared on Geekbench with 3,171 and 9,861 single-core and multi-core test scores, respectively.

The tipster added that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will likely be equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Geekbench listing suggests that it will support 16GB of RAM and run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5. The handset is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is expected to get a flat screen with 2K resolution and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset is tipped to get a plastic middle frame and a glass back cover. For optics, it may carry a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch primary sensor with OIS support alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back.

