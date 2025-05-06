Technology News
English Edition

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Moniker Surfaces Online; Launch Timeline, Key Features Tipped

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 11:00 IST
iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Moniker Surfaces Online; Launch Timeline, Key Features Tipped

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10 Pro (pictured) was unveiled in China in November 2024

Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ could get a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The handset will get an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ may pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging
Advertisement

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ could arrive as an addition to the existing iQOO Neo 10 series in China. A tipster suggested the moniker of the purported handset, while another hinted at its probable launch timeline and expected key specifications. The standard iQOO Neo 10 and the Neo 10 Pro were launched in the country in November 2024. The rumoured smartphone is tipped to be the top-of-the-line variant with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Notably, the company is gearing up to introduce the iQOO Neo 10 handset in India.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Launch Timeline, Key Features (Expected)

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ moniker was suggested by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) recently. Although the main post is about a different device, the tipster suggests the name in a reply to another Weibo user's comment on the post. The leaker added that the iQOO Neo 10 series will not see any "S" branded handsets.

Notably, the preceding generation of handsets included the iQOO Neo 9s Pro and the Neo 9s Pro+, which were unveiled in China last year, in May and July, respectively.

Another tipster, Experience More (translated from Chinese), claimed in a Weibo post that the rumoured iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ could launch by May. The handset, reportedly carrying the model number Vivo V2463A, has appeared on Geekbench with 3,171 and 9,861 single-core and multi-core test scores, respectively. 

The tipster added that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will likely be equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Geekbench listing suggests that it will support 16GB of RAM and run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5. The handset is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is expected to get a flat screen with 2K resolution and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset is tipped to get a plastic middle frame and a glass back cover. For optics, it may carry a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch primary sensor with OIS support alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus Launch, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus Features, iQOO Neo 10 Series, iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, Moto AI Suite Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

Related Stories

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Moniker Surfaces Online; Launch Timeline, Key Features Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  2. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Surfaces on Certification Site
  3. Vivo T4 Review: Nearly Perfect
  4. OnePlus 13s' New Teaser Showcases Design, Colour Options
  5. Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models May Debut
  6. Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Production Reportedly Begins
  8. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Teased, Will Go on Sale via Amazon
  9. Diplomat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch John Abraham's Political Thriller Online?
  10. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Will Appeal Contempt Ruling in Epic Games Case Over App Store
  2. US Seeks Breakup of Google's Ad-Tech Products After Judge Finds Illegal Monopoly
  3. OnePlus 13s Design Fully Revealed in New Teaser; Confirmed to Debut in Two Colour Options
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Moniker Surfaces Online; Launch Timeline, Key Features Tipped
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, Moto AI Suite Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models Reportedly Listed on BIS Ahead of Debut
  7. Ancient Praise for Pharaoh Ramesses II Found on Paris Obelisk, Egyptologist Claims
  8. NASA’s New Space Telescope Starts Mapping to Reveal Universe’s Deep Mysteries
  9. Soviet Venus Probe Cosmos 482 Expected to Reenter Earth After 52 Years in Orbit
  10. AI Researchers Secretly Used Reddit to Test Chatbot Persuasion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »