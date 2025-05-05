Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Cameras

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings a host of interesting deals and discounts on various products across categories. The summer sale is currently offering great discounts, exchange offers, bank benefits, and more on a wide range of consumer electronics. One can get lucrative deals on smartphones, earbuds, wearables, home appliances, laptops, and more. This also makes it the best time to upgrade your camera. So, to make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of the best deals on cameras that you can consider during this sale. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Bank Offers and Discounts on Cameras

Amazon has already revealed its bank offers and discounts for those who are looking to purchase a new camera. Customers can get up to an 80 percent discount on cameras and accessories. Apart from this, one can also get No Cost EMI on select models. Apart from this, users can also get a 10 percent instant discount while using an HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Interestingly, the Sony ZVE10L mirrorless camera is getting a massive cut during the Amazon sale. The mirrorless camera comes with a price tag of Rs 69,990. However, after all the discounts and offers, one can get it for as low as Rs. 55,738. That said, check out some interesting deals below:

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: List of Best Deals on Camera

