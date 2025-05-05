Technology News
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Cameras

Amazon is offering great deals on cameras. Check it out now.

Updated: 5 May 2025
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Cameras

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer sale brings some interesting deals on range of mirrorless camera.

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering up to 80 percent discount on cameras
  • Customers can get the Sony ZV EIOL for as low as Rs. 56,240
  • Check out best deals from brands like Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and more
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings a host of interesting deals and discounts on various products across categories. The summer sale is currently offering great discounts, exchange offers, bank benefits, and more on a wide range of consumer electronics. One can get lucrative deals on smartphones, earbuds, wearables, home appliances, laptops, and more. This also makes it the best time to upgrade your camera. So, to make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of the best deals on cameras that you can consider during this sale. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Bank Offers and Discounts on Cameras

Amazon has already revealed its bank offers and discounts for those who are looking to purchase a new camera. Customers can get up to an 80 percent discount on cameras and accessories. Apart from this, one can also get No Cost EMI on select models. Apart from this, users can also get a 10 percent instant discount while using an HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Interestingly, the Sony ZVE10L mirrorless camera is getting a massive cut during the Amazon sale. The mirrorless camera comes with a price tag of Rs 69,990. However, after all the discounts and offers, one can get it for as low as Rs. 55,738. That said, check out some interesting deals below:

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: List of Best Deals on Camera

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Sony ZV EIOL Mirrorless Camera Rs. 69,990 Rs. 56,240 Buy Now
Fujifilm XM518-45 Kit Silver Rs. 94,999 Rs. 87,999 Buy Now
Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera Rs. 1,42,995 Rs. 1,02,249 Buy Now
Panasonic G7 Mirrorless Camera Rs. 54,999 Rs. 37,249 Buy Now
Sony 7M4K Mirrorless Camera Rs. 2,62,490 Rs. 2,28,240 Buy Now
GoPro Hero 12 Rs. 53,800 Rs. 25,740 Buy Now
Insta360 X4 8K Action Camera Rs. 59,990 Rs. 43,340 Buy Now
DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo Rs. 54,990 Rs. 30,240 Buy Now
Fujifilm Mini 12 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 9,499 Buy Now

Google Redesigns Gemini's Side Panel on the Web, Adds Infinite Scrolling for Past Conversations

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Cameras
