Samsung is anticipated to unveil a premium Galaxy Watch Ultra model along with the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the next-generation foldable smartphones at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, thanks to images shared by a well-known tipster, we have more details on the Galaxy Watch Ultra's likely design. This new model looks like the Apple Watch Ultra with a square-shaped case and an extra button. It is shown in two colour options.

Prominent tipster Ice Universe has leaked the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra on Weibo. The renders show the wearable in dark grey and silver colour options. Both colour variants feature a side-mounted orange button, matching the Apple Watch Ultra. Samsung is likely to call this digital crown as Quick Button. The purpose of this button is unclear but it could be designed to perform specific tasks quickly.

The alleged renders of Galaxy Watch Ultra show a circular dial with a square frame around the display. It is shown in black and white strap options. The new renders are in line with previous leaks.

Samsung is believed to take wraps off the Galaxy Watch Ultra at the company's rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event in July alongside the next Galaxy Z lineup of foldable phones and Galaxy Watch 7 series. The Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Buds are also expected to be revealed at the grand launch event.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is said to compete directly with the Apple Watch Ultra. A recent leak revealed that the wearable could cost anywhere between $699 (roughly Rs. 58,400) and $710 (roughly Rs. 59,200).

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is tipped to be available in a 47mm size and is likely to run on Exynos W940 chipset. It could get a 590mAh battery and feature a sapphire crystal glass display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It could get an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.