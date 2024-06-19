Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Design Leaked in New Renders; Show Two Colourways, Round Dial

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra appears to have a circular dial with a square frame around the display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2024 12:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Design Leaked in New Renders; Show Two Colourways, Round Dial

Photo Credit: Weibo

Samsung is expected to place the Galaxy Watch Ultra to compete directly with the Apple Watch Ultra

Highlights
  • Samsung is gearing up to launch new Galaxy products in July
  • Quick Button could be designed to perform specific tasks quickly
  • Galaxy Watch Ultra is tipped to be available in 47mm size
Advertisement

Samsung is anticipated to unveil a premium Galaxy Watch Ultra model along with the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the next-generation foldable smartphones at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, thanks to images shared by a well-known tipster, we have more details on the Galaxy Watch Ultra's likely design. This new model looks like the Apple Watch Ultra with a square-shaped case and an extra button. It is shown in two colour options.

Prominent tipster Ice Universe has leaked the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra on Weibo. The renders show the wearable in dark grey and silver colour options. Both colour variants feature a side-mounted orange button, matching the Apple Watch Ultra. Samsung is likely to call this digital crown as Quick Button. The purpose of this button is unclear but it could be designed to perform specific tasks quickly.

The alleged renders of Galaxy Watch Ultra show a circular dial with a square frame around the display. It is shown in black and white strap options. The new renders are in line with previous leaks.

Samsung is believed to take wraps off the Galaxy Watch Ultra at the company's rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event in July alongside the next Galaxy Z lineup of foldable phones and Galaxy Watch 7 series. The Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Buds are also expected to be revealed at the grand launch event.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is said to compete directly with the Apple Watch Ultra. A recent leak revealed that the wearable could cost anywhere between $699 (roughly Rs. 58,400) and $710 (roughly Rs. 59,200). 

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is tipped to be available in a 47mm size and is likely to run on Exynos W940 chipset. It could get a 590mAh battery and feature a sapphire crystal glass display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It could get an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoCs Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Design Leaked in New Renders; Show Two Colourways, Round Dial
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to Launch in India on June 24; Design Revealed
  2. CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch During Nothing's Community Update on July 8
  3. Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra, Moto G85 5G Price and Colourways Leaked
  4. Asus Vivobook S 15 Goes on Sale as Company's First Copilot+ PC
  5. HMD Skyline Surfaces on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) With AMD Ryzen 9 Processor Debuts in India
  7. HP's Snapdragon X Elite-Powered AI PCs Now Available for Pre-Booking in India
  8. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro Make Global Debut: Price, Specifications
  9. Android 15 Beta 3 With Improved Passkey Support Released: How to Download
  10. Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 New Design Revealed in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y58 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of June 20 Launch
  2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) With AMD Ryzen 9 Processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU Launched in India
  3. Nvidia Rides AI Boom to Dethrone Microsoft as World's Most Valuable Company
  4. Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra Price and Colour Options Leak Alongside Details of Moto G85 5G
  5. Google Pixel Tablet Gains Circle to Search Access via Action Key on Android 15 Beta 3: Report
  6. Nintendo Direct: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership Revealed
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Tipped to Launch in October, Could Be Rebranded in China
  8. HMD Skyline Spotted on Geekbench, Might Feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset
  9. Crypto Price India: Bitcoin Climbs to $65,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Log Small but Notable Profits
  10. Google Pixel 9 to Feature Creative Assistant App for Custom AI Sticker, Emoji Generation: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »