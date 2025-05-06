Technology News
English Edition
  Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, Moto AI Suite Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, Moto AI Suite Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

Motorola teases it to be the “world’s most powerful AI flip phone”.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 10:30 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, Moto AI Suite Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra's global variant runs on Android 15-based Hello UI

Highlights
  • Indian variant of Razr 60 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The phone is confirmed to come with moto AI features
  • It is teased to launch in red, green, and wood colourways
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could be launched in India soon. The Lenovo-owned brand has teased the arrival of the Razr 60 Ultra in India via a social media post. The clamshell-style foldable phone was launched in the global markets on April 24 as the successor to the Razr 50 Ultra and comes with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and support for artificial intelligence (AI) features. The Indian variant of the handset is also confirmed to offer similar internals.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch

Motorola teased the upcoming launch of the Razr 60 Ultra in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday. The post says the phone will offer a combination of “performance, design, and innovation”. A dedicated microsite catering to the phone's launch has been created on Amazon, which claims the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra to be the “world's most powerful AI flip phone”.

The page also confirms that the clamshell-style foldable phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset which will deliver “industry leading AI performance”. It is said to come with moto AI — the company's in-house AI suite — which recently received new features like Next Move, Playlist Studio, Image Studio, and Look and Talk.

Motorola has teased that the Razr 60 Ultra could be available in red, green, and wood-themed colourways and these could be Pantone-validated options, in line with the Razr 60 Ultra's global variant which is offered in Pantone Rio Red, Pantone Scarab, Pantone Mountain Trail, and Pantone Cabaret colour options.

The phone is expected to have similar specifications as its global counterpart. More details are likely to surface as the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launch nears.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications (Global Variant)

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra sports a 7-inch 1.5K (1,224 x 2,992 pixels) pOLED LTPO inner display with 165Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits peak brightness. It also features a 4-inch (1,272 x 1,080 pixels) pOLED LTPO cover screen with 165Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic. The phone is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 15-based Hello UI.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also gets a 50-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture on the inner screen for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2992 pixels
