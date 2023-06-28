Motorola is planning to expand its budget smartphone lineup. The company is reportedly planning to launch a Moto G14 smartphone. The phone has been spotted on the TDRA certification website, weeks after being listed on the EEC certification site, suggesting an imminent launch, as per a recent report. The purported phone could succeed the Moto G13, which was launched earlier this year. The predecessor to Moto G14 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600) LCD display with Panda glass protection and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Moto G14 has recently been spotted on the TDRA certification site with the model number XT2341-4. The listing suggests that the phone could be launched soon. Earlier, the handset was also listed on the EEC certification site, however, the moniker was not revealed at that time. But now the TDRA listing confirms the moniker.

Notably, the TDRA listing doesn't reveal any specifications or details of the purported smartphone.

Meanwhile, the upcoming smartphone is expected to succeed Moto G13, which was launched earlier this year in the budget segment. The Moto G13 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600) LCD display with Panda glass protection. The smartphone offers a refresh rate of 90 Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:09. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an integrated Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. The Moto G13 runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

For photography, the budget smartphone ships with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and comes with an IP52 rating.

